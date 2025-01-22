In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov

“I want to say I’m thankful for everything that the program taught me and everything being a part of Oklahoma Gymnastics has given me. I wouldn’t change being a part of this team for anything to the world.

“I was never really upset [about the format changes,] it was more just the frustration that, as athletes, we are never consulted in that decision making process. We are always just sort of left in the dark when it comes to solutions for our sport. We weren’t asked about the potential changes we would like to see for the upcoming season, or if we agreed with these ideas.

“I think the root of gymnastics’ problem is much deeper than the solutions we keep coming up with. I think, first and foremost, we have a marketing problem. We need to get more people in the doors, and once we do, we need to present them with an incentive to want to come back. I think the biggest part of fixing that is targeting the local community, and promoting, promoting, promoting. And I realize that comes at a cost. It’s not free. But I think every bit of budget you can spend on marketing—if you do it well—creates the environment where we can succeed.

“We have to be offering something more than just gymnastics. Our meets need to be somewhere that people want to come and hang out, see their friends, and have a great time. We must focus on kids, because not only are kids the ones who most enjoy and want to participate in gymnastics—the flipping and flying—but they also bring their parents, their siblings. If you can get the youth interested in attending, that’s not just one person in the door, it’s three or four people, and that can fill out an arena very quickly.

“Our biggest hurdle is getting young boys interested in gymnastics and showing them that, you know, you can basically become like a superhero if you do this sport. That’s what drew me in as a kid, and I think one of the most rewarding things in my NCAA journey has been being able to talk to kids and seeing in them that same excitement and wonder I once had.

“I think engaging youth is one of the most impactful things we can do as a sport. Here at Oklahoma, we partner with a local elementary school, Cleveland, and every athlete visits the school once a week, volunteers with a specific classroom, and we really get to know the kids and have fun with them, and in return they come out and support us.

“That’s honestly one of the most meaningful and rewarding things I’ve experienced as an athlete, and it’s had a huge impact on our program. We’ve been doing it for, like, 20 years now, and I’d say every single program should be looking to do that same thing. Forge a lasting relationship with the community, because it’s very valuable to both the program, and us as athletes.

“It’s an interesting time for our sport. We must maintain our relevance as an Olympic sport, because that’s our biggest shot at survival—showing that we’re important on that global scale. I think we, collectively, have to come up with unique solutions, not just fall back on things that have been done before. We need to push the boundaries and create many solutions. It’s not going to come from one thing. We can never make ourselves so small we won’t be in financial danger. We can’t change the scoring system and suddenly become as popular as the women. We need to make our sport more accessible—there are too many paywalls—and we need to produce gymnastics so that it’s something people want to watch. And that has to come from all of us, not just one team, or one meet.

“My efforts now are focused on showcasing how cool this sport is from behind a camera. I’m excited that I get to continue to support the team this way, and I think it’s made this transition a lot easier. But I definitely miss training, miss competing. I try not to wonder what if and instead look at it like I’ve gone from working to make an impact in the line-up, to making an impact on the sport with the content I create.”