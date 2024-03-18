In 9 Lives By 35, rhythmic gymnast Mary Sanders brings faith to the forefront

Today, with author added to her already decorated resume, Sanders remains intensely focused on empowering athletes and young professionals to find themselves, their passion, and their direction. It gives her reason and purpose every day, she said. “I just hope it motivates women or anyone coming off the highest level of their sport, whether it’s the Olympics or not, to really have faith in yourself, push yourself.”

Our conversation was easy and reflective of the book – simultaneously filled with joy and vulnerability, with underlying optimism and inspiration at every turn. What’s waiting for Sanders now is her 10th life. And she’s never been more excited to get started.

First, I would love to know about the progression of writing the book and the evolution of the title. How did it all play out for you?

It’s funny, I didn’t even know I wanted to write a book until right in the start of the pandemic, really. I think in my life, I’ve lived a lot of different lives, a lot of different stages, and I’ve met people from certain periods of my life, but they don’t know the full story of my life and how I got here. I know people know me from gymnastics – from the Olympics – or they know me from Cirque du Soleil or from the entertainment world. So it really hit me to write this book – I had two kids during the pandemic and I thought, ‘you know, I think it’s time if they’re going to really understand their mother and who I am.’ I wanted to show the world who I am. Mary Sanders, as a whole, that’s kind of the reason why I wrote it.

The title came almost in the beginning, actually, because I was trying to figure out how am I going to fit all these lives in one book? How is it going to make sense? It’s going to jump around and be the most random thing ever (laughs)! But, it really just came to me, and I was so glad when I got a publishing deal that they stuck with the title, because that can change a lot.

As you know, you’re not never supposed to get married to the title, so I’m just so glad it stuck and I came up with it. So that’s very special, and I think it sums up the book quite well.

In allowing yourself to be so vulnerable, were there moments or certain stories in the book you maybe hesitated to include? You mentioned earlier you thought, ‘what are my children going to think when they read this later on?’

I absolutely went through a lot of hesitation when it came to my upbringing and my mother’s multiple marriages and sort of the abuse we went through as kids. I think the gymnastics mentality is we’re tough, we’re strong, and we can get through anything. I went through a lot as I was a competitive gymnast. As I was trying to go to the Olympics, I went through a lot that no one really knew about. I think I had blocked out a lot of the memories, so I had to sit down a lot with my mom and really rehash a lot of that. And it was super emotional. But I think a lot of those stories are what made me work harder and get to the Olympics. I think we all have our story of why we’re working so hard to achieve our goals, and I think that’s a part of it. And, yes, there’s a lot of emotional factors that I went through later on in life, my divorce and things like that. So it was really hard. I would say the first version of my book was pretty surface level. Who wants to read about everything being all roses, right?

I really had to peel back the layers, and I had to remember things that I had buried and I had totally forgotten about. Of course, training, the rigorous hours and things like that and everything kind of a gymnast had to go through to get to the top. It was hard to peel back the layers and get to the bottom of it, but I think that’s what makes the book so vulnerable.

For everyone watching from the stands or on TV – it can all look so glamorous. A lot of people see you on the floor and still just think, ‘oh, they’re at the Olympics. They must have this amazing, perfect life.’ From reading the book, it seems to me you led a very stereotypical ’90s gymnast’s life. Everything was about overtraining and hyper-focused on weight and unhealthy habits that were accepted and hidden. I’m curious if you knew at the time that the training was unhealthy and that it was something you’d want to talk about later…

Absolutely. I look at gymnastics today and I’m jealous. I wish I could be a gymnast today! I just feel like it’s so much more positive. It’s very athlete-focused. Mental health comes first. I wish I could kind of make a comeback, I guess, but that will never happen! I definitely lived a hard journey, and I lived kind of the old school way. Weight was everything. Crazy hours, injuries didn’t matter. You push through the pain, I say in the book.

I literally switched disciplines and made the Olympics in nine years. So, I try not to look back and think about the harsh times. I love hearing stories of Olympians because they’re all unique, and everyone has been through a lot to get to that point in their life. It’s another reason why I wrote the book. I wanted to talk about what happens after the Olympics. And that’s not all roses, either, like getting back on your feet and figuring out who you are beyond your sport. It was important for me to write the book as a rhythmic Olympian, not winning the gold, [asking] what happens next? There’s other goals in life to achieve rather than being top of your sport.

I was watching your performance to Clocks on the 2004 tour, which is one of my favorites, and such an emotional song. If you could put yourself back into that moment after the 2004 Olympics, on that tour, were there thoughts about continuing to perform, no matter the venue? And is that what led you right into Cirque…

Absolutely. My whole gymnastics career, I just wanted to be normal. I couldn’t wait to go to the Olympics, get that over with, tick that box, have that title and just go to university and be normal. So I was supposed to go to university after the Olympics, live with my best friend, get a bachelor of arts, because I had no idea what I wanted to do. I was accepted into a university, then I went on the USA Gymnastics tour. At that time of my life, it was just an incredible experience. I always loved the performing part of competing. I talk about it in my book that I actually didn’t like competing. I was very nervous. I found it very difficult. I was known as a consistent gymnast, but competing was not fun for me. I dreaded it. I loved the performing part of my routine. So being on tour, performing to Clocks from Coldplay – I think it was the full song, like four minutes – to give me, a rhythmic gymnast, the opportunity to have a solo routine for four minutes on a tour with these exceptional Olympic champions, Carly Patterson, everyone, was everything.

I mean, what an opportunity that was! And I love that song. It always plays a special part of my heart. Performing every night on that tour was the best time of my life, and it changed my life. Little did I know Cirque du Soleil was watching me at the Olympics. They were watching me on tour, and then they brought me to Vegas, and I was like, ‘where do I sign?’

I was very fortunate as an athlete to have that transition into working society, but still doing what I’m good at, using my body and performing every night, getting that adrenaline. I wasn’t coming off the Olympic stage cold turkey into reality. I was able to make a transition into Cirque. Eventually, I was studying public relations and got to ease into the working world.