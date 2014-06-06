“I want to win.” Patty Hoopes Targets Gold At U.S. Championships

Over the course of the last two Olympic quads, the U.S. pommel horse field has continued to rise and get stronger year after year. New horse specialists continue to emerge, adding to the depth of the field. Currently, the leader of that field is former Air Force Academy gymnast, Patty Hoopes. Hoopes was undeniable in every competition he entered throughout 2025. In April of that year, he won his second-consecutive NCAA pommel horse title, in August he took home the U.S. title on the event, and he finished his year with a bronze medal at the World Championships in October. Hoopes has no plans of slowing down and is open about his goals for 2026: To win.

“I’m just very competitive, so I always just want to go out and win every competition that I go to.”

Just Gymnastics

For the first time in Hoopes’ career, he is able to almost entirely put his sole focus on his gymnastics career. In college, he was required to balance gymnastics with school along with his many military briefs and commitments that Air Force students are required to attend. When asked if this transition to extra free time was weird for him, he simply answered, “Dude, it’s awesome.” He is able to put in the extra time in the gym instead of cramming gymnastics into his already busy schedule.

“My entire life has been something else plus gymnastics,” he explained. “At the Academy, I had the military aspect which was taking up a good chunk of the day.”

A typical day for Hoopes in college was spent with school, military training, and gymnastics. His wake up call would be roughly 6:30 AM, and he would immediately go to military training from 7 AM-8 AM. He would then spend the rest of his morning in class before marching to lunch. After lunch, he would have downtime which was usually filled with more military training! From 2 PM-6 PM, he would have gymnastics practice followed by dinner, and then he spent the rest of his night completing homework…then he would wake up and do it all again the next day.

“Definitely looking back, I was like, wow, that was a lot of stuff,” Hoopes told me in August of 2025. “I mean, I obviously made it easier by breaking it down and focusing on it by sections of the day. Now, it’s like, that was a lot of stuff I had to get through.”

Hoopes has remained training at Air Force following his college graduation and has joined the Air Force World Class Athlete Program the school offers. The program covers all of Hoopes’ training expenses, travel and hotel expenses for competition, and any other needs he may have.

“I’m given the opportunity through the World Class Athlete Program to really dial in and be able to focus on gymnastics for the first time in my life,” Hoopes said about his new training schedule. “Going through college, we had a four hour block of time trying to get our assignment done. Now training has shifted to stay as long as it takes you to get done. Being able to spend an extra hour in the gym has been super helpful for me, making sure I’m in the shape I need to be in, rather than feeling like I’m in this massive rush.”

The vast majority of Hoopes’ day is focused on his training with some military paperwork and meetings sprinkled in through his week. He is currently serving part of his Air Force commitment and plans on finishing his remaining three years after the LA 2028 Olympic Games. He is still contemplating if he wants to make a career out of his military service or change routes after he serves his commitment.