29 May “I think everything happens for a reason,” Ashlee Sullivan Looks Ahead To UCLA
“Everything happens for a reason” is what United States National Team member Ashlee Sullivan would tell herself at the beginning of her college recruitment journey. “I truly think what’s meant for you will come and just staying true to yourself and true to what you’re wanting,” Sullivan said. “I think everything happens for a reason, and where you’re meant to be will happen. I should even tell eight-year-old Ashlee that. I feel like it’s something that you learn later in life.”
In early May, Sullivan announced her commitment to UCLA after previously being committed to the University of Michigan. Sullivan will become a Bruin this fall, joining an already stacked freshman class, which includes fellow U.S. National Team members Nola Matthews and Tiana Sumanasekera. UCLA head coach Janelle McDonald is excited by Sullivan’s addition.
“We are excited to welcome Ashlee to Westwood,” said McDonald in a press release. “She has a world class skill set with dynamic, beautiful and exciting gymnastics that she is bringing to the team. Ashlee is an incredibly determined, hard worker who brings positive energy and passion into all she does. That enthusiasm and work ethic will fit right into the team culture we have built and the goals we have. I see Ashlee making an immediate all-around impact for us this coming season, and I am so excited for her to join our Bruin Family this fall.”
Sullivan matches the excitement that McDonald possesses. The legacy of UCLA gymnastics, the Olympics taking place there in 2028 and her future teammates attracted Sullivan to UCLA.
“The environment that they’ve been able to cultivate, I truly think it’s something special, and something that I feel like I can make my mark on and add to the culture and to the team,” Sullivan said. “I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. Who gets to say that they’ve had some of these universities reaching out to you and being able to choose where you think is best at your own free will. I think it’s definitely a very big moment in my life, and I’m embracing everything that’s going to come along with it.”
While the staff and location are all major perks of competing at UCLA, the group of athletes Sullivan will enter UCLA with thrills her the most.
“I could not express to you how much love I have for each and every one of them,” Sullivan said. “I’ve known them for quite a bit of time, and they’re just such amazing people that can build something, and not to mention, their gymnastics is phenomenal. So I’m very excited to go be a part of them, not only in the gym, but in the classroom and in the dorms.”
During Sullivan’s Sophomore year, she will be joined by her fellow Metroplex teammates Zoey Molomo and Michelle Pineda. Knowing that some of her current best friends will soon join her takes some of the sadness out of leaving Metroplex.
“Oh my gosh, I keep telling her [Molomo], like, you can’t get rid of me, I’m just so excited for her,” Sullivan said. “It’s a confidence booster, kind of knowing the girls that Janelle is recruiting and the staff is recruiting are such great powerhouses in gymnastics, but also have that team culture that we’re looking for to help cultivate. Whenever I was crying at my senior stuff, being like, ‘Oh, I’m going away,’ they’re like, ‘not for long, we’re gonna join you.”
Breakout Season
Sullivan began her 2025 by winning the All-Around at Winter Cup. That win led Sullivan into a path of international success. She was selected to represent the U.S. at the DTB Mixed Team Cup, where she helped Team USA win gold. She also recorded a 54.550 All-Around score that included a 13.750 on floor. Following competition in Germany, Sullivan was selected to compete at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy. There she helped Team USA to a silver medal and also took home two bronze medals in the All-Around and on vault.
“I’m so grateful that they chose me to go out on those assignments, and I’m glad that I was able to show up for the team,” Sullivan said. “I feel like it’s just building off of Winter Cup, letting these successes be confidence boosters. Knowing that, hey, season’s still going. I still have some things that I want to get done, but just kind of building that foundation and confidence to move forward and keep building.”
These international competitions helped Sullivan be comfortable in unknown situations. Dealing with long flights, equipment that she is not used to and handling the big crowds were all valuable experiences.
“I feel like that’s the big thing, is being comfortable with being uncomfortable,” “That’s kind of what those assignments were for, and how you handle the pressure, how you show up for the team, how you can translate your training into those competitions.”
These competitions also gave Sullivan opportunities to showcase her star power. The floor routine she competed in Germany combined difficulty, personality, grace and execution, something that all gymnastics fans seek. The routine certainly sticks out as one of my favorite gymnastics moments in 2025 thus far and Ashlee matches my feelings.
“It was unreal,” Sullivan said. “I feel like what added to it was just the atmosphere of that meet. It was such a crowded arena. And when you went to go compete, I could hear every single one of the U.S. delegation, the coaches, my friends, even the men’s team, they were all just cheering for me. And it was such a, oh my gosh, like, this is fun. I was so excited to show off, this new routine, some new skills, and having the confidence of I know I can hit this. It was such a great fun meet. And the crowd there was incredible. And I feel like every single athlete just showed up and brought their A game.”
ASH ATE WITH THIS ONE https://t.co/wf5z8kz2Ak— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) March 29, 2025
The Future is Bright
Sullivan is joining a program known for their success in producing high-level NCAA and elite gymnasts. In 2024 two members of UCLA Gymnastics became Olympians, Jordan Chiles of Team USA and Emma Malabuyo of the Philippines. Malabuyo’s Olympic dreams were achieved primarily under the direction of the UCLA coaching staff. These past successes for UCLA keep the Olympic door wide open for Sullivan.
“I definitely think that it’s great to even have an option,” Sullivan said. “That opportunity being at my disposal, and having gymnasts there currently who have done it before, knowing that if that’s something that I want to pursue, they’re fully able to support me in it. I definitely don’t want to close that door. It’s been a dream of mine, and I feel like UCLA has set me up and will set me up for the best success in whatever I choose. If I choose to pursue the elite route, they have so many support systems there and ideas and plans for that.”
Sullivan is set to compete at both the upcoming U.S. Classic and the Xfinity U.S. Championships, with the hopes of setting herself up well for an opportunity to compete for a spot at this year’s World Championships.
“It’s [Worlds] definitely something that I’m going to go out for,” Sullivan said. “And, you know, give it my all in training and everything, and kind of see where the chips fall and see what the team needs and see where everyone’s at.”
Now, Sullivan’s eyes are set on completing her elite season the same way she started, with confidence and most importantly having fun. This includes adding in some potential upgrades and working on the execution of her routines.
“I have a few [upgrades] that I’m working on, trying to get the execution of it up to make it doable in a routine,” she said. “You want that high D score, but at the end of the day, both of the scores add up for your final score. So just putting little upgrades here and there, and cleaning it up and getting my artistry up too.”
For Sullivan, staying in the moment and enjoying each experience is of top importance.
“I want to compete as the best Ashlee I can,” Sullivan said. “I really want to just stay in the moment and appreciate every opportunity that I’m given. Not a lot of girls can say that they’ve been to different countries or competing for Team USA, or being able to say that they’re senior elite. So kind of just taking a step back and being like, hey, what I’m doing is not ordinary, and this is something that I should be cherishing and saving every opportunity moving forward.”
Catch Sullivan next in the U.S. Classic on July 19.
Photos by Lloyd Smith Inside Gymnastics magazine.
