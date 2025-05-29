“I think everything happens for a reason,” Ashlee Sullivan Looks Ahead To UCLA

“Everything happens for a reason” is what United States National Team member Ashlee Sullivan would tell herself at the beginning of her college recruitment journey. “I truly think what’s meant for you will come and just staying true to yourself and true to what you’re wanting,” Sullivan said. “I think everything happens for a reason, and where you’re meant to be will happen. I should even tell eight-year-old Ashlee that. I feel like it’s something that you learn later in life.”

In early May, Sullivan announced her commitment to UCLA after previously being committed to the University of Michigan. Sullivan will become a Bruin this fall, joining an already stacked freshman class, which includes fellow U.S. National Team members Nola Matthews and Tiana Sumanasekera. UCLA head coach Janelle McDonald is excited by Sullivan’s addition.

“We are excited to welcome Ashlee to Westwood,” said McDonald in a press release. “She has a world class skill set with dynamic, beautiful and exciting gymnastics that she is bringing to the team. Ashlee is an incredibly determined, hard worker who brings positive energy and passion into all she does. That enthusiasm and work ethic will fit right into the team culture we have built and the goals we have. I see Ashlee making an immediate all-around impact for us this coming season, and I am so excited for her to join our Bruin Family this fall.”

Sullivan matches the excitement that McDonald possesses. The legacy of UCLA gymnastics, the Olympics taking place there in 2028 and her future teammates attracted Sullivan to UCLA.

“The environment that they’ve been able to cultivate, I truly think it’s something special, and something that I feel like I can make my mark on and add to the culture and to the team,” Sullivan said. “I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. Who gets to say that they’ve had some of these universities reaching out to you and being able to choose where you think is best at your own free will. I think it’s definitely a very big moment in my life, and I’m embracing everything that’s going to come along with it.”

While the staff and location are all major perks of competing at UCLA, the group of athletes Sullivan will enter UCLA with thrills her the most.

“I could not express to you how much love I have for each and every one of them,” Sullivan said. “I’ve known them for quite a bit of time, and they’re just such amazing people that can build something, and not to mention, their gymnastics is phenomenal. So I’m very excited to go be a part of them, not only in the gym, but in the classroom and in the dorms.”

During Sullivan’s Sophomore year, she will be joined by her fellow Metroplex teammates Zoey Molomo and Michelle Pineda. Knowing that some of her current best friends will soon join her takes some of the sadness out of leaving Metroplex.

“Oh my gosh, I keep telling her [Molomo], like, you can’t get rid of me, I’m just so excited for her,” Sullivan said. “It’s a confidence booster, kind of knowing the girls that Janelle is recruiting and the staff is recruiting are such great powerhouses in gymnastics, but also have that team culture that we’re looking for to help cultivate. Whenever I was crying at my senior stuff, being like, ‘Oh, I’m going away,’ they’re like, ‘not for long, we’re gonna join you.”