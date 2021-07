The Countdown is On! Inside Gymnastics is ready to bring you the latest from the Games in Tokyo.

NBCUniversal will present an unprecedented 7,000 hours of coverage of the Tokyo Olympics this summer by utilizing two broadcast networks, six cable networks and multiple digital platforms, serving both English- and Spanish-language viewers, making it the biggest media event ever.

For U.S. fans, live streams will be available on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, or on NBC Sports. For international fans, streams can be found on the Olympic.com/live. Check local listings for primetime coverage.

Peacock will feature all sessions live with commentary by John Roethlisberger and Bridget Sloan.

NBC will run it’s Primetime broadcast at 7pm and 8pm ET* Check local times for listings with commentary by Tim Daggett and Nastia Liukin

Scroll for the complete schedule and stay tuned to our social media for updates!