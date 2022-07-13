The gymnastics competition at the 2022 Pan American Championships is about to get underway in Rio de Janerio, Brazil! We’ve got you covered with the schedule and streaming links all weekend long!

How To Watch:

Pan Am Sports Channel

UPAG-PAGU YouTube Channel

CBGinastica YouTube Channel

The juniors will kick off the competition on Thursday, July 14 with the team competition. The U.S. junior women are slated to compete at 2:30 p.m. while the junior men are scheduled for 2:51 p.m. All-Around medalists will be crowned during the first day of competition as well as qualifying for Event Final spots. The top eight juniors on each event (two per country) will advance to the event finals on Saturday, July 16.

For the juniors, Tiana Sumanasekera, who collected junior team, All-Around, vault, balance beam and floor exercise titles in Jesolo in April and topped the junior team and vault podiums at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Stuttgart in March, will look to add to her growing collection of international hardware. Sumanasekera’s City of Jesolo Trophy teammate Zoey Molomo, 2021 Nastia Liukin Cup junior champion Alicia Zhou and Dulcy Caylor round out the U.S. juniors slated to compete next week in Brazil.

The senior men and women will start competition on Friday, July 15 with a competition that will serve as the All-Around and Event Finals, as well as qualifying for the Team Final. (Note: The top five teams women’s teams and top four men’s teams will also secure berths to the World Championships later this year in Liverpool). The U.S. women, led by reigning World All-Around bronze medalist and 2020 Olympic alternate Kayla DiCello, as well as 2022 Winter Cup All-Around silver medalist Skye Blakely, will compete at 7:40 a.m. ET. Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medalist Rebeca Andrade, two-time Olympian Flavia Saraiva, and the rest of the Brazilian women’s team will compete at 4:10 p.m. alongside the Canadian team, which includes two-time Olympian and Alabama gymnast, Shallon Olsen.