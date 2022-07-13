The gymnastics competition at the 2022 Pan American Championships is about to get underway in Rio de Janerio, Brazil! We’ve got you covered with the schedule and streaming links all weekend long!
How To Watch:
The juniors will kick off the competition on Thursday, July 14 with the team competition. The U.S. junior women are slated to compete at 2:30 p.m. while the junior men are scheduled for 2:51 p.m. All-Around medalists will be crowned during the first day of competition as well as qualifying for Event Final spots. The top eight juniors on each event (two per country) will advance to the event finals on Saturday, July 16.
For the juniors, Tiana Sumanasekera, who collected junior team, All-Around, vault, balance beam and floor exercise titles in Jesolo in April and topped the junior team and vault podiums at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Stuttgart in March, will look to add to her growing collection of international hardware. Sumanasekera’s City of Jesolo Trophy teammate Zoey Molomo, 2021 Nastia Liukin Cup junior champion Alicia Zhou and Dulcy Caylor round out the U.S. juniors slated to compete next week in Brazil.
The senior men and women will start competition on Friday, July 15 with a competition that will serve as the All-Around and Event Finals, as well as qualifying for the Team Final. (Note: The top five teams women’s teams and top four men’s teams will also secure berths to the World Championships later this year in Liverpool). The U.S. women, led by reigning World All-Around bronze medalist and 2020 Olympic alternate Kayla DiCello, as well as 2022 Winter Cup All-Around silver medalist Skye Blakely, will compete at 7:40 a.m. ET. Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medalist Rebeca Andrade, two-time Olympian Flavia Saraiva, and the rest of the Brazilian women’s team will compete at 4:10 p.m. alongside the Canadian team, which includes two-time Olympian and Alabama gymnast, Shallon Olsen.
Leading the way for Team USA on the men’s side are several Tokyo Olympians: Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, and Shane Wiskus. The U.S. men will compete at 1:51 p.m.
Event Finals will take place Saturday, July 16 for the junior men and women. The women will compete on vault and bars at 9 a.m. while the men compete on floor, pommel horse, and rings. The final set of events kick off at 4:10 p.m. ET with the women on floor and beam and the men on parallel bars, high bar, and vault.
Closing out the competition will be the Team Final on Sunday, July 17. The women’s final will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET and the men’s final will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Full Schedule:
Photos by Lloyd Smith & Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
U.S. Junior Champ Katelyn Jong Ready For The Jump To The Senior Ranks
Rising Star Nola Matthews Readies For The Road Ahead
Joscelyn Roberson – A Star On The Rise
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine U.S. Championship Preview Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last