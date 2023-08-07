House of Hong’s – Hong Brothers Sweep Core Hydration Classic

It was the House of Hong’s in Hoffman Estates, with Asher Hong claiming the senior men’s All-Around title (85.305), edging out Khoi Young (83.424) to capture his first All-Around title at the senior level. His brother Xander Hong claimed the junior All-Around title.

Hong led the senior men’s field on still rings (14.749) and vault (15.705), was second on floor exercise (14.749) and posted scores of 12.352 on pommel horse, 14.300 on parallel bars and 13.450 on horizontal bar.

Hong mentioned his vault being the highlight of the competition, but also praised the fans in attendance who created a fun competition atmosphere.

“This was my first U.S. competition where I felt really engaged with the audience,” Hong said. “It was really cool to see the kids really getting energized and hyped for us. Our coach always tells us a real gymnast shows up on the fifth and sixth event. We had our team huddle after vault and we said, ‘Let’s bring the energy, real gymnasts show up here! So we need to bring the energy and create the energy. I know we’re all tired but let’s get out there and get after it!’ I think our cheering and whatnot allowed the kids to feel like, ‘Oh they’re getting hype for each other, maybe we should get hype too and we should cheer too!’

Paul Juda finished third (83.354) in his return to competition since a series of injuries in the last year. Aside from what he described a moment of lapse of judgment on his pommel horse routine (he rushed the dismount and was thinking about the celebration too soon and ended up standing on the pommel horse instead of the ground), Juda was pleased with his performance.

“I’m super stoked,” Juda said. “The first goal I had today, I wrote it down last night, was to be safe, have fun, and leave the meet healthy. It’s been tough to do that the last couple of meets. I felt like I was on a big injury bug for so many months and so many competitions. to be able to come out here and land that last rings dismount, I think I swing my arms my arms maybe 10 times, but I was so happy because I did six events and I left healthy.”