Jordan Bowers, Haleigh Bryant, Jade Carey, and Leanne Wong are the four finalists for the Class of 2024 Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics

Per a press release from THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA)

Jordan Bowers from the University of Oklahoma, Louisiana State University’s Haleigh Bryant, Jade Carey of Oregon State University and Leanne Wong from the University of Florida are the four finalists for the Class of 2024 Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics as announced by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) today.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 48 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”. The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2024 Honda Cup, which will be presented during a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 7 PM ET, from its new home in New York City.

The gymnastics finalists were selected by a panel of experts and coaches from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA). The Honda Sport award winner for gymnastics will be announced after voting by administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Each NCAA member institution has a vote.

Bowers is a junior hailing from Lincoln, Neb., and is a 19-time WCGA All-American across the regular season and postseason. She finished the year ranked No. 1 in the nation on bars and No. 2 on floor and helped OU to a No. 1 national ranking for the entire regular season with a 29-0 record. She is the first gymnast from OU, and only fifth gymnast ever, to earn three perfect scores in a meet scoring a perfect 10.0 in vault, bar and floor at the Big 12 Championship.

Bryant is a two-time Honda Sport Award finalist and led LSU to its first NCAA team National Championship in 2024. The senior was named the AAI Award winner and was the 2024 All-Around Champion while earning the all-around individual title at the NCAA Championship. A native of Cornelius, N.C., she is a 27-time All-American earning 10 honors in 2024 and has 94 career titles placing fourth all-time in program history.

Hailing from Phoenix, Ariz., Carey is a three-time Honda Sport Award finalist and a 15-time WCGA All-American and 12-time First Team All-Pac-12 selection. The junior already has 117 career individual titles ranking her first in program history and holds the 14 highest all-around scores in program history. She posted two perfect 10.0s on the floor in timely fashion at the 2024 Pac 12 Championship and the NCAA Regional meet.

Wong is the 2024 NCAA Champion in uneven bars and the only gymnast with three top-two individual finishes in 2024 NCAA Championship competition. The junior from Overland, Kan., is a 22-time All-American adding seven honors in 2024 and led Florida with 24 event titles this year for 61 overall and top 10 at Florida. Her perfect 10.0 on bars vs. Arkansas landed her at No. 5 on that week’s ESPN Sportscenter’s Top 10.

The CWSA, entering its 48th year, has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs.

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics