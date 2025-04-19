History Made: Oklahoma Gymnastics Wins Seventh National Title

BOOMER….SOONER. After failing to qualify to the National final last year, the Oklahoma Sooners put the demons to rest and won the 2025 National title. UCLA was second with 197.6125, followed by Missouri with a 197.2500, and Utah with a 197.2375.

Oklahoma was on from the second Audrey Davis mounted the beam to the moment Jordan Bowers’ feet hit the mat on bars in the final rotation. For a quick overview on Oklahoma’s day, they only had to count seven scores under 9.9! They opened their meet displaying brilliance on beam. Each routine done with picture perfect form, toe point and stuck dismounts. After the first rotation, the Sooners were in control and it was up to them to decide their destiny. The destiny? Their seventh National title. They were locked in on vault, minimizing many landing deductions to lead them to three 9.9 plus scores – the highlight coming from Faith Torrez, who stuck her one and a half in the ultimate moment of redemption.