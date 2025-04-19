19 Apr History Made: Oklahoma Gymnastics Wins Seventh National Title
BOOMER….SOONER. After failing to qualify to the National final last year, the Oklahoma Sooners put the demons to rest and won the 2025 National title. UCLA was second with 197.6125, followed by Missouri with a 197.2500, and Utah with a 197.2375.
Oklahoma was on from the second Audrey Davis mounted the beam to the moment Jordan Bowers’ feet hit the mat on bars in the final rotation. For a quick overview on Oklahoma’s day, they only had to count seven scores under 9.9! They opened their meet displaying brilliance on beam. Each routine done with picture perfect form, toe point and stuck dismounts. After the first rotation, the Sooners were in control and it was up to them to decide their destiny. The destiny? Their seventh National title. They were locked in on vault, minimizing many landing deductions to lead them to three 9.9 plus scores – the highlight coming from Faith Torrez, who stuck her one and a half in the ultimate moment of redemption.
The UCLA Bruins rallied throughout the meet bringing the party to the floor exercise. Newly crowned National floor champion Brooklyn Moors was art-in-motion on floor and showcased that once again in her 9.9375 floor routine, the final floor routine of her career. “THAT GIRL” Jordan Chiles also brought the heat. She brought in a 39.775 All-Around score, including a 9.975 on floor and a 9.9625 on bars. Chae Campbell also finished her career at Nationals giving the gymnastics world one more stuck Yurchenko full that brought in a 9.9. The Bruins came up short of a National title, but their fight was incredible.
Missouri gymnastics was simply undeniable this season and their confidence led them to a historic third place finish. The Tigers say farewell to a legendary Senior class of Amari Celestine, Jocelyn Moore, Mara Titarsolej, Helen Hu, Mara Titarsolej, Kyra Burns and Abby Mueller. The National final brought us one more legendary Helen Hu beam routine. Hu is simply poetry in motion on beam and displayed that with her 9.9625 routine. However, Missouri’s meet was led with some controversy. Amy Wier competed a strong routine but was initially given a 9.550 due to missing a connection and only receiving a 9.7 start value. The routine was followed with a judging conference forcing Celestine to a lengthy wait to compete. However, she prevailed, earning a 9.8625. Initially, Missouri had wrapped their competition in a fourth place finish, but after the meet Wier’s routine was evaluated and given a 10.0 start value and a 9.850 total score. Missouri finished their season with a season of firsts. The first 198 in program history, the first time being in the night session at the SEC Championship, and the first time making the final four at Nationals.
The Utah Red Rocks had a roller coaster final – with a few brilliant moments and few mistakes – excelling especially on floor. They brought in three 9.9s on the event including a 9.9125 from superstar freshman Avery Neff. Neff was a rockstar once again in the final and showed up for the Utes in many clutch moments. On beam she followed a fall and performed solidly for a 9.85. On vault she stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 cold, earning a 9.975, the highest vault score of the day. 2020 Olympian Grace McCallum performed her final competitive meet executing a fantastic bar routine that scored 9.95. Utah is a historic program and brought that history to the National final.
Look for all the stars and storylines from the 2025 Season in our upcoming NCAA Commemorative Issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!!!
The moment the Oklahoma Sooners became national champions 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Yuc2q75bSI— espnW (@espnW) April 19, 2025
Photos by Lloyd Smith Inside Gymnastics magazine.
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
