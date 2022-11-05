Inside Gymnastics is On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
History Made As Day 1 of Event Finals Concludes in Liverpool!
What a competition it was in Liverpool for the first of two days of Event Finals at the 2022 World Championships.
The day started with the men’s floor final and it was Giarnni Regini-Moran from Great Britain who grabbed the gold (14.533), thrilling the fans inside the M&S Bank Arena. It’s been an incredible week for Team GB, with lots of history being made. It’s only Regini-Moran’s second World medal, the first coming just a few days ago when the British men’s historic bronze. Edging out reigning Olympic and newly minted World All-Around Champion Hashimoto Daiki (14.500) and his teammate Doi Ryosuke (14.266) here in Liverpool, Regini-Moran still has parallel bar finals to go, but will leave these World Championships satisfied no matter what.
“I’m lost for words, Regini-Moran said of the moment. “I was up in the second half, I just took it routine by routine. I didn’t really pay too much attention to the routines the other guys were doing, and obviously you could hear the crowd when people fell. In my head I was just thinking, ‘do your routine, land on your feet’. I was capable of a mid-14 score. I thought, ‘if I land on my feet, I’ll get that score’, and that’s what I did. I always came here with a vision of trying to make that floor final, and obviously I’ve got the gold medal now, so that’s pretty cool.”
We were able to get to know Regini-Moran more throughout Worlds and were so impressed with his passion for the sport. Having overcome so many obstacles in the sport, seeing him win gold in his home country was truly one of the highlights for us during our time in Liverpool.
In the women’s vault final, Jade Carey, already a two-time silver medalist on the event in 2017 and 2019, was looking for redemption after a disappointing eight place finish in Tokyo. With tremendous power and a look of calm confidence, Carey vaulted her way to her first individual World gold with an excellent Cheng and Yurchenko double (14.516).
“This medal means everything to me, especially after the Olympic vault final,” Carey said. “I’m just really proud of myself for coming back and hitting two strong vaults.”
Jordan Chiles executed two beautiful vaults for an average of 14.350 and the silver medal, while Coline Devillard took the bronze (14.166) – France’s first World medal since 2009. Following the medal ceremony, it was Devillard who seemed to be enjoying the moment the most.
“I wanted this world medal,” Devillard said. “I think it’ll be a good stage in what’s to come in the future. Now I’ll take some time to savor this little medal which is really welcome.”
As pommel horse took center stage, it seemed all eyes were on the battle between reigning champ Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) who entered the competition second after Qualifying and fan favorite Rhys McCleneghan (IRL). Nedoroscik’s routine today wasn’t quite up to the best we’ve seen from him, and while he fought through the performance (6.2 D, 14.400 final score), it wasn’t enough to surpass McCleneghan (15.300) who earned one of the biggest cheers we’ve heard here for his difficult and extraordinary artistic routine to capture gold. Ahmad Abu Al Soud (14.866) and Harutyan Merdinyan (14.744) took silver and bronze. McGleneghan is the first Irish World champion in history while Abu Al Soud is the first gymnast from Jordan to ever make a World final, let alone medal.
“It’s been a long time coming and it’s been a difficult year, so I’m just glad that I could finish off the year very strong and with my greatest achievement ever,” McGleneghan said after the competition. “To be world champion sounds amazing. It’s something I’ve dedicated my life to. To finally be world champion means it’s all worthwhile.”
In the women’s uneven bar final, Shilese Jones (USA) took an early lead with one of the best routines we have seen her do since arriving in Liverpool (14.766). For the first time at these World Championships, Jones connected her pak to Van Leeuwen, which gave her a slight edge (1 tenth) over reigning Olympic champion Nina Derwael (BEL), who entered the competition in second after Qualifying. Of course a favorite for gold, Derwael hit a beautiful routine, as stunning as always, but a devalued skill (Derwael-Fenton) lowered her start value and placed her behind Jones (14.700). Defending World champion on uneven bars, Wei Xiayuan (CHN), came through as the second to last competitor to defend her title (14.966) with a stunning routine marked with textbook form and execution.
“I have no words,” Wei said. “I cannot believe I have just defended the title. I am super happy, especially that I managed to stick my dismount today.”
The day wrapped up with the men’s ring final and strong routines from start to finish. Adem Asil (TUR) took home the gold (14.933) – the look on his face when he stuck his dismount said it all! Jingyuan Zou took the silver (14.866) and Courtney Tulloch the bronze (14.733) the first World medalist ever for Great Britain on rings!
Following the medal ceremony, an emotional Asil told the media,“I can’t explain my emotions. I’m so happy because my first world medal is a gold. It is a second World Championship gold for Turkey, so I am very happy. I just can’t explain how I feel. I am over the moon. I worked very hard and finally here I am a World Champion. I can’t believe it. I finally made it, I can’t believe it.”
Tulloch also didn’t hesitate to share his emotions: “I’ve done so many World Championships and made the final but I haven’t quite got the medal, so to finally come away with a bronze on my favorite event, I’m just so happy… the journey’s been tough. I’ve made so many finals and not quite hit it, I’ve had to learn a lot about how to deal with the pressure and it’s finally starting to pay off.”
Event finals continue tomorrow, Sunday, November 6th at 8:30 a.m. ET with the women’s beam and floor final and the men’s vault, parallel bars, and high bar final. Skye Blakely will lead off U.S. competitors on the balance beam. Carey and Chiles will be back at it in the floor exercise final and Brody Malone, the 2021 World horizontal bar bronze medalist, has sights set on the world title on high bar. All finals will air live on Peacock.
Photo by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
