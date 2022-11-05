History Made As Day 1 of Event Finals Concludes in Liverpool!

What a competition it was in Liverpool for the first of two days of Event Finals at the 2022 World Championships.

The day started with the men’s floor final and it was Giarnni Regini-Moran from Great Britain who grabbed the gold (14.533), thrilling the fans inside the M&S Bank Arena. It’s been an incredible week for Team GB, with lots of history being made. It’s only Regini-Moran’s second World medal, the first coming just a few days ago when the British men’s historic bronze. Edging out reigning Olympic and newly minted World All-Around Champion Hashimoto Daiki (14.500) and his teammate Doi Ryosuke (14.266) here in Liverpool, Regini-Moran still has parallel bar finals to go, but will leave these World Championships satisfied no matter what.

“I’m lost for words, Regini-Moran said of the moment. “I was up in the second half, I just took it routine by routine. I didn’t really pay too much attention to the routines the other guys were doing, and obviously you could hear the crowd when people fell. In my head I was just thinking, ‘do your routine, land on your feet’. I was capable of a mid-14 score. I thought, ‘if I land on my feet, I’ll get that score’, and that’s what I did. I always came here with a vision of trying to make that floor final, and obviously I’ve got the gold medal now, so that’s pretty cool.”

We were able to get to know Regini-Moran more throughout Worlds and were so impressed with his passion for the sport. Having overcome so many obstacles in the sport, seeing him win gold in his home country was truly one of the highlights for us during our time in Liverpool.

In the women’s vault final, Jade Carey, already a two-time silver medalist on the event in 2017 and 2019, was looking for redemption after a disappointing eight place finish in Tokyo. With tremendous power and a look of calm confidence, Carey vaulted her way to her first individual World gold with an excellent Cheng and Yurchenko double (14.516).

“This medal means everything to me, especially after the Olympic vault final,” Carey said. “I’m just really proud of myself for coming back and hitting two strong vaults.”

Jordan Chiles executed two beautiful vaults for an average of 14.350 and the silver medal, while Coline Devillard took the bronze (14.166) – France’s first World medal since 2009. Following the medal ceremony, it was Devillard who seemed to be enjoying the moment the most.

“I wanted this world medal,” Devillard said. “I think it’ll be a good stage in what’s to come in the future. Now I’ll take some time to savor this little medal which is really welcome.”