History in the making | Douglas, Biles and Lee set sights on Paris 2024
By Ashlee Buhler, Christy Sandmaier contributing
It’s official. For the first time ever in history, three Olympic All-Around Champions could be in the conversation for Paris 2024.
First came 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee, who announced in November 2022 that her sophomore season would be her final at Auburn University where she spent the last two years making history for the Tigers and drawing record breaking crowds everywhere she went.
Her 2023 season was anything but easy, with Lee sidelined for several competitions and eventually revealing that she had been dealing with non-gymnastics related issues involving her kidney which abruptly ended her season. However, moving forward, her focus and determination to return to the Olympic stage remains clear as Paris 2024 looms.
“It’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love & support,” Lee said in a social media statement. “I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future. I appreciate all the love and support, and I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches, and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time.”
In an Instagram Q&A this week, Lee told fans she has been in and out of the gym, still coping with kidney problems. As a result, she’s not sure just yet if competing All-Around will be in the picture this quad but is taking it “day by day.” Since her college career ended, Lee has posted several training videos that have built anticipation for her return to Elite gymnastics for the first time since becoming the Olympic All-Around Champion in 2021. The Li Ya to Ezhova to Maloney would be a new combination for her on bars, and the tucked Gainer double twist would bear her name in the code of points if she were to compete it at an international competition.
Lee is scheduled to make her return at the U.S. Classic on August 5 in Hoffman Estates, along with another household name.
Enter Simone Biles. The 2016 Olympic All-Around Champion and 7-time Olympic medalist is set to compete for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics where she withdrew from the Team Finals following her first event as a result from an ill-timed case of the twisties. Biles would also withdraw from the All-Around and vault final but went on to capture a bronze on beam on the final day of the women’s events. After months of speculation about her return, Biles quietly registered for the U.S. Classic. No big announcement, fanfare, or media tour this time around.
The mystery surrounding Biles, who was in attendance at the July National Team Camp – her first camp in two years, is what events she is training and just how much difficulty she will do. We all remember Biles making history at the U.S. Classic in 2021 when she became the first female gymnast to compete a Yurchenko double pike on vault. Whether she’s still training the vault and hopes to get it named after later this year in Antwerp at the World Championships or next summer at the Games will be just one of many questions on everyone’s radar.
Having two Olympic All-Around Champions in the conversation for Paris makes the leadup to the Games both exhilarating and unprecedented. But now there is one more name being added to the mix.
Just like with Biles, photos of 2012 Olympic All-Around Champion Gabby Douglas back in the gym began to make its way around social media in late 2022. Then her USA Gymnastics bio was updated to show that she was training at WOGA. The excitement and curiosity from fans continued to build, but there was never any official confirmation from Douglas herself. Until now.
On July 13, Gabby Douglas released a statement on Instagram that not only confirms she’s back in the gym, but points toward Paris 2024 as the goal.
“For many years I’ve had an ache in my heart but I didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret,” Douglas wrote. “And through my tears and hurt, I’ve found peace. I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing. I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor. And even more grateful for all of your support and love. It truly means so much. There’s so much to be said but for now, let’s do this! #2024”
The timeline for Douglas’ return to competition is unknown, but should she be ready to compete, USA Gymnastics has confirmed to Inside Gymnastics that Douglas is still able to petition into the U.S. Classic. (From there she would have to compete two or three events and meet the qualification score in order to qualify for the U.S. Championships.)
Only time can tell what the future has in store for the last three Olympic All-Around Champions, but as the 2024 Olympics inch closer and closer, it’s safe to say there is certainly no better time to become a gymnastics fan than now.
Photo credits: Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
For More:
One More Dream | Trinity Thomas Eyes Paris 2024
Alabama Star Luisa Blanco Announces Plans To Compete for Colombia
Addison Fatta Is Hungry For More
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine!