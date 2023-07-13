History in the making | Douglas, Biles and Lee set sights on Paris 2024

By Ashlee Buhler, Christy Sandmaier contributing

It’s official. For the first time ever in history, three Olympic All-Around Champions could be in the conversation for Paris 2024.

First came 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee, who announced in November 2022 that her sophomore season would be her final at Auburn University where she spent the last two years making history for the Tigers and drawing record breaking crowds everywhere she went.

Her 2023 season was anything but easy, with Lee sidelined for several competitions and eventually revealing that she had been dealing with non-gymnastics related issues involving her kidney which abruptly ended her season. However, moving forward, her focus and determination to return to the Olympic stage remains clear as Paris 2024 looms.

“It’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love & support,” Lee said in a social media statement. “I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future. I appreciate all the love and support, and I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches, and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time.”

In an Instagram Q&A this week, Lee told fans she has been in and out of the gym, still coping with kidney problems. As a result, she’s not sure just yet if competing All-Around will be in the picture this quad but is taking it “day by day.” Since her college career ended, Lee has posted several training videos that have built anticipation for her return to Elite gymnastics for the first time since becoming the Olympic All-Around Champion in 2021. The Li Ya to Ezhova to Maloney would be a new combination for her on bars, and the tucked Gainer double twist would bear her name in the code of points if she were to compete it at an international competition.

Lee is scheduled to make her return at the U.S. Classic on August 5 in Hoffman Estates, along with another household name.

Enter Simone Biles. The 2016 Olympic All-Around Champion and 7-time Olympic medalist is set to compete for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics where she withdrew from the Team Finals following her first event as a result from an ill-timed case of the twisties. Biles would also withdraw from the All-Around and vault final but went on to capture a bronze on beam on the final day of the women’s events. After months of speculation about her return, Biles quietly registered for the U.S. Classic. No big announcement, fanfare, or media tour this time around.

The mystery surrounding Biles, who was in attendance at the July National Team Camp – her first camp in two years, is what events she is training and just how much difficulty she will do. We all remember Biles making history at the U.S. Classic in 2021 when she became the first female gymnast to compete a Yurchenko double pike on vault. Whether she’s still training the vault and hopes to get it named after later this year in Antwerp at the World Championships or next summer at the Games will be just one of many questions on everyone’s radar.