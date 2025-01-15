His Own Take: How Sam Phillips Is An Inspiration On and Off the Competition Floor

By Nate Salsman

A Change of Scenery

This year Sam Phillips transferred from Nebraska to Illinois. This decision came off a successful career at Nebraska which included becoming an All-American, being on first team All-Big Ten in 2022, and medaling individually at Big Ten Championships. After many ups and downs battling through injuries during his five years at Nebraska, Phillips wanted to fulfill as much eligibility as he could use. When looking to take his sixth year, Phillips originally wanted to stick with what he knew at Nebraska.

“My first choice was Nebraska,” Phillips said. “I wanted to stay there and be a part of the team, and it had been my home for five years, and I wasn’t ready to go. But he [Nebraska head coach Chuck Chmelka] was like, there’s no space. So I was like, ‘Okay, I’m entering the portal’.”

Two things can be true at once for Phillips, he may miss being at Nebraska, but is also loving being an Illinois athlete. Transferring to Illinois was an easy decision.

“Right when I messaged Dan [Ribeiro], and I was on the phone with him, he just kind of welcomed me with open arms and showed a willingness to work with me and maximize my value for my last year, and really take me in and provide me that space to complete my year,” Phillips said.

Transferring schools forced Phillips to be open to change. He was now going to be working with a new coaching staff and brand new teammates, which can be intimidating for a seasoned athlete. However, Phillips was excited for new opportunities and experiences.

“I definitely approached it with a sense of like, okay, I’m opening myself up to just a ton of new experiences, and I’m gonna just dive head first into the water and just take in everything,” Phillips said. “It was definitely exciting getting to experience a new team, a new way of life, a new system. More just like organizational things, like scheduling, buying into the program, planning, structure and workouts, all that stuff. So that was great to see.”