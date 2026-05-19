Hezly Rivera Leads U.S. Women’s Team Selected For 2026 Pan American Championships + A Stacked May Camp Roster

Per USA Gymnastics:

Eleven women earned their spots on the 2026 Junior and Senior Pan American Championships teams following USA Gymnastics’ Women’s National Team camp in Crossville, Tennessee over the weekend. The Pan Am Championships will be held June 17-21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Comprising the senior women’s roster are 2026 American Cup team silver medalists Charleigh Bullock, Hezly Rivera and Claire Pease; 2026 Winter Cup floor exercise bronze medalist Simone Rose; and Lila Richardson, making her senior debut. Alessia Rosa will join the team in Rio as a traveling replacement athlete.

Competing on the junior side are 2026 City of Jesolo Trophy team champions Amia Pugh-Banks, Addalye VanGrinsven and Sydney Williams; and 2025 Winter Cup floor exercise champion Vivi Crain. Paisley Ritger is designated as the traveling replacement athlete.

More information about the 2026 Pan American Championships in June can be found on the World Gymnastics event page.

Team rosters are listed alphabetically below by division.