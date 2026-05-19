Hezly Rivera Leads U.S. Women’s Team Selected For 2026 Pan American Championships + A Stacked May Camp Roster

Per USA Gymnastics:
Eleven women earned their spots on the 2026 Junior and Senior Pan American Championships teams following USA Gymnastics’ Women’s National Team camp in Crossville, Tennessee over the weekend. The Pan Am Championships will be held June 17-21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Comprising the senior women’s roster are 2026 American Cup team silver medalists Charleigh Bullock, Hezly Rivera and Claire Pease; 2026 Winter Cup floor exercise bronze medalist Simone Rose; and Lila Richardson, making her senior debut. Alessia Rosa will join the team in Rio as a traveling replacement athlete.
Competing on the junior side are 2026 City of Jesolo Trophy team champions Amia Pugh-Banks, Addalye VanGrinsven and Sydney Williams; and 2025 Winter Cup floor exercise champion Vivi Crain. Paisley Ritger is designated as the traveling replacement athlete.
More information about the 2026 Pan American Championships in June can be found on the World Gymnastics event page.
Team rosters are listed alphabetically below by division.
Seniors
Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Lila Richardson — Russellville, Ark./Metroplex Gymnastics
Hezly Rivera — Russellville, Ark./Metroplex Gymnastics
Alessia Rosa — Greenwich, Conn./Hill’s Gymnastics*
Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Juniors
Vivi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./World Champions Centre
Amia Pugh-Banks — Newport News, Va./World Class Gymnastics
Paisley Ritger — Dayton, Minn./Twin City Twisters*
Addalye VanGrinsven — Champlin, Minn./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Sydney Williams — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
*Denotes traveling replacement athlete
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.