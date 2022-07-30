Hezly Rivera leads the way after session 1 | 2022 U.S. Classic

The first session of competition at the 2022 U.S. Classic is complete and it’s first-year elite Hezly Rivera (WOGA) who leads the way for the junior women with a 52.450, despite having a fall on bars in the first rotation. Upgraded routines from Winter Cup earlier this year, including a gorgeous double layout on floor and Yurchenko double twist on vault, helped propel Rivera to the top of the leaderboard after session one.

Kieryn Finnell (Rochester) sits in second with a 51.050 and Annalisa Milton (GAGE) and Izzy Stassi (Gym X-Treme) are tied for third with a 50.400.

Some noteworthy moments from the competition include Milton’s arabian double front pike on floor, which she easily follows up with a double layout, and Claire Pease (WOGA) who stuck a Yurchenko double twist with really clean execution.

Fan favorite Madray Johnson (WOGA) did not compete All-Around in Salt Lake Valley, opting to scratch floor. However, her bar routine, where she currently sits atop the scoreboard in a tie with Finnell, was one of the highlights of the competition!