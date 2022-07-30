Hezly Rivera leads the way after session 1 | 2022 U.S. Classic
The first session of competition at the 2022 U.S. Classic is complete and it’s first-year elite Hezly Rivera (WOGA) who leads the way for the junior women with a 52.450, despite having a fall on bars in the first rotation. Upgraded routines from Winter Cup earlier this year, including a gorgeous double layout on floor and Yurchenko double twist on vault, helped propel Rivera to the top of the leaderboard after session one.
Kieryn Finnell (Rochester) sits in second with a 51.050 and Annalisa Milton (GAGE) and Izzy Stassi (Gym X-Treme) are tied for third with a 50.400.
Some noteworthy moments from the competition include Milton’s arabian double front pike on floor, which she easily follows up with a double layout, and Claire Pease (WOGA) who stuck a Yurchenko double twist with really clean execution.
Fan favorite Madray Johnson (WOGA) did not compete All-Around in Salt Lake Valley, opting to scratch floor. However, her bar routine, where she currently sits atop the scoreboard in a tie with Finnell, was one of the highlights of the competition!
The juniors have been divided into two sessions in Salt Lake Valley. Session two gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air live on CNBC. All-Around and event titles will be awarded following the second session. You can follow us on Twitter for live updates from the competition!
For everything you need to know during the competition including who still needs to qualifying to the U.S. Championships, live stats and streaming links, click here.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
TCT’s Levi Jung-Ruivivar Ready to Shine
U.S. Junior Champ Katelyn Jong Ready For The Jump To The Senior Ranks
Rising Star Nola Matthews Readies For The Road Ahead
Joscelyn Roberson – A Star On The Rise
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine U.S. Championship Preview Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last