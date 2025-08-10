Rivera led the field in the All-Around across both days of competition, scoring a combined 112.000 to win the title. She also captured gold on three of the four events including winning balance beam (28.350), floor (28.200), and sharing the uneven bars title (27.600) with 2022 and 2023 World team gold medalist Skye Blakely, who made her return to Elite competition in New Orleans. 2021 World All-Around silver medalist and 2020 and 2024 Olympic alternate Leanne Wong finished second with a 111.200, taking gold on vault thanks in large part to a stunning Cheng vault (check it out here!), which she stuck on Day 2. Arkansas standout and 2024 Olympic alternate Joscelyn Roberson finished third with a 109.600.

Rivera was coming off a dream 2024 season where she was a member of the Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. team. The experience gave her confidence heading into 2025, along with a new set of goals. She eased into 2025, making her All-Around debut at the Pan American Championships, where she helped Team USA to gold, and won bronze in the All-Around and on beam. At the U.S. Classic, she seemed to struggle with her confidence and endurance with falls on both bars and beam (she said it was more of mental game than physical following the meet) and she certainly wanted to prove to everyone in New Orleans she’s still a contender for not only the 2025 World team but for gold in Jakarta later this year.

In New Orleans, her confidence seemed to grow with each event.

“I was aware it was pretty close, right before I went on the floor, probably a minute or two,” she said on NBC Sports at the conclusion of the broadcast. “It’s a little bit nerve-racking, but I just tried to trust the process and trust God and just let my body do what it knows how to do.”

The year after an Olympic Games is always a challenge for any athlete who’s been through the pressure-cooker of the quad. Rivera went from Olympic rookie to veteran overnight and has been in the spotlight ever since.

Returning home to Texas, Rivera was everywhere. From walking the red carpet at the TIME Latino Leaders Awards, to throwing out the first pitch for the Texas Rangers, to being honored with her very own Hezly Rivera Day, she’s taking her new-found star status in stride and hopes she can be an inspiration to the next generation.

During the fall of 2024, Rivera spent her weekends on the GOAT Tour with Simone Biles, and her Olympic teammates, which she loved.

“Obviously, being on tour, I’ve always wanted to be on tour! Being with the people that I love, we just put in so much effort and work into the show,” she said. “It was so awesome to see it come together. We just continued to grow our bond.”

She also spent time going on college visits and deciding which school would become her family as a member of the Class of 2026. Ultimately, she chose LSU, loving the vibe and camaraderie among the team.

Of her Olympic Trials experience and what she learned last year, she told us, “Honestly, I felt like the underdog,” Rivera said. “For me, this was a competition where I was getting more experience, and I was able to compete in front of this crowd and compete at Olympic Trials. That’s been one of my goals ever since I was a young girl. Just being there, I was super happy and enjoying the moment, but, also, I was just doing my job. [I knew] what I do in the gym is what I’m going to try to do here. Not do anything better, not do anything less. Just do what I always do. Be normal. Because when I do my normal, everything will be fine and everything will fall into place.”

What fell into place at Trials was magical, and one of the strongest and most incredible meets of her career. She placed first on beam (tied with Joscelyn Roberson), and fifth in the All-Around. Still, Rivera remained humble as ever and didn’t think it would be enough to make the team. “After I finished my vault, I came off, and I thought I probably made alternate,” she said. “I did my job. I was so happy with my performance.”

Paris was a dream come true and with that experience, Rivera offered this perspective: “Being so young and doing an Elite sport at the Olympic level is absolutely crazy. So I was just trying to soak it all in and enjoy the moment, but also stay confident in myself. It’s all muscle memory. It’s all there, and I just need to do my normal gymnastics all the time. When I have confidence, I know I can do all of it.

“Over the next four years, I would like to make the 2025 Worlds and 2026, 2027, and, obviously, the 2028 Olympics,” Rivera said. “I also really want to be one of the best in the world, so I’m continuing to work on that and just to work hard in the gym. I’d also like to compete at Championships and possibly get first place, you know, just win Championships.”

As Rivera’s 2025 plan for New Orleans was realized and her plan going forward put in place, she continues to draw inspiration from her Olympic teammates who competed at multiple Olympic Games well into their twenties. She knows that because of them, there are no limits on her career and what she can accomplish.

“It definitely has inspired me because now I’m more motivated than ever to go back to my second Olympics, which is absolutely insane to say,” she said. “Just looking back and seeing these amazing athletes go to multiple Olympic Games and World Championships really is pushing me, and I’m able to push my limits and see what I’m capable of.”

In August of 2023, Rivera became the U.S. Junior National All-Around Champion. One year later, she could call herself an Olympic gold medalist. Competing alongside Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles as part of the most decorated U.S. Women’s Olympic gymnastics team in history, Rivera remains truly in awe of what she’s achieved. Walking into the Bercy Arena in Paris, surrounded by gymnastics royalty, was a full circle moment–and a new chapter in her story that was ready to write itself.

“Going from 2023 Junior National Champion to Olympic gold medalist, at just 16, is super insane, and all of my hard work finally paid off,” she said. “My teammates, my coaches, my friends, they were all a part of this. I want to thank them so much because they got me to where I am today. Obviously, it was not easy. There were many ups and downs, but I’m so thankful for them because they taught me so many lessons.

She still draws special inspiration from Suni Lee and Jade Carey, in particular.

“Suni was very, very helpful to me and so was Jade. They were just the biggest role models. And Simone and Jordan, they always take care of me. They were always with me. You know? It was a really cool experience just being with all of those veterans helping me, and guiding me for my first Olympics.”

Carey continues to mentor Rivera. She shared these words with her the night before Sunday’s competition.

“I just tell her to be herself, and do her gymnastics,” Carey told Inside Gymnastics. “Do what she does in the gym every day. And to remember all of the things she’s already accomplished. There’s no pressure on anything. She doesn’t need to put pressure on herself. Her normal is completely enough.”

In New Orleans, Rivera just needed to trust herself and her training, and do her gymnastics her way. That’s exactly what she did, and it was golden.

