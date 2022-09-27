Heath Thorpe: Putting the Art in Artistic Gymnastics 

You’ve posted so many videos of you doing incredible skills and unique combinations, is there something you’ve been training that you’re itching to get on the competition floor?

Well, I started punching out of my double arabian the other day which was really cool because I always watched Aly Raisman and Diego Hypólito do that when I was younger and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I just kind of live my Aly Raisman realness in the corner! I’m just standing there pretending I’m in the London team final and I’m ready to punch out of it [laughs].

And she re-posted the video of you doing her iconic tumbling pass!

She messaged me as well! She’s like, ‘You’re such a beautiful gymnast.’ I totally fangirled! So there’s that skill, but I’m honestly just really excited to go all out with artistry this year. I have some really cool stuff I’m going to bring into the competition. I find my gymnastics is so much cleaner because I’m focusing on my artistry. Something my friends in ballet have taught me is that every movement needs to have a purpose. It needs to have a finishing point. So when you really focus on those finer details it translates into your skills.

You have the most stunning lines and beautiful flexibility! You stand out because you make your gymnastics about so much more than just power and big skills. How much time do you spend in the gym focusing on artistry?

So much, especially these days. I probably do 30 minutes of artistry and flexibility work to start my sessions now. It used to be something I just played around with when I wasn’t training but now it’s a focus in my training regimen. It’s at the forefront of my gymnastics. I work so much on my active flexibility and I do a lot of ballet work. I work on my leaps individually and set aside time in my training for that.

Leaps are not in the code of points on the men’s side — why do you think that is?

Outside of the gymnastics world there is a stereotype of men’s gymnastics being feminine or being seen as gay or girly. We’re told that all the time as kids. When you say, ‘I do gymnastics’ someone replies, ‘That’s for girls.’ So you’re told from a young age that the sport you’re doing is emasculating, essentially. I think in retaliation to that, men’s gymnastics has created this environment of hyper masculinity and heteronormativity. Artistry in the eyes of men’s gymnastics equals femininity and for some reason we see that as a bad thing. I think we see leaps and artistry as very easy and I don’t know… almost a girly thing. But in reality it requires so much work and time and it’s really hard to do it well. So I think it’s been in an attempt to make the sport seem more masculine that we’ve just taken away the space for any creativity and I think that can be a really dangerous thing because it just becomes a sport about power tumbling. Whilst it’s impressive, it’s being driven away from what we saw in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. You have some amazing gymnasts like Vitaly Scherbo who had amazing lines and beautiful form and even Kyle Schewfelt in 2004. We’re not seeing much of that anymore and I think that’s in response to the environment we’ve created to retaliate against a stereotype as something we don’t want to perpetuate.

Even though leaps are not in the code, have you thought about purposely throwing in more leaps and turns just to make a statement?

Yeah! This year I’m excited to go all out with artistry. My biggest hesitation with my old coach, and it’s not that he wasn’t supportive, he just simply said ‘You’re not getting rewarded for it. You’re going to be putting in energy and it’s going to be taking away from your tumbling.’ And it’s a completely valid point because if you’re going to take the very short time we have on the floor and use it for something that gives you no difficulty or reward—then what’s the point in doing it? But for me, I enjoy myself more when I’m performing these things. I enjoy that reaction from the crowd and I enjoy how it makes me feel. I feel more confident, I feel more engaged with my routine and I feel like I have a better end result. I talked to a judge about the psychology behind good form and artistry. They spoke about even though artistry isn’t necessarily being rewarded, as judges, when they see this beautiful presentation it gives them the subconscious thought that you are a cleaner gymnast. So it still does reward you in ways you may not think. You might not see it in the D-score but it does subconsciously affect judging in the E-score at least.

What has the reaction been from other gymnasts and coaches to the artistic side you’re trying to bring to the sport?

For the most part it’s been positive, especially recently. When I first started doing these things I think it was a little bit like, ‘Oh this is new, I don’t know how to react to this.’ But as I’ve kept doing it I think people are like, ‘This is really cool stuff. This is hard. This is great.’ My teammates would try a leap and be like, ‘Oh my gosh this is really difficult.’ And I’m like, ‘I know, that’s why I’m doing it.’ [Laughs] It’s been mixed. In Australia they are less receptive to my artistry, but when I was in Europe it was so well received and everyone loved it. I really felt that and it gave me confidence to do things how I want to do it going into this next year and the rest of my career.

Your following on social media has grown quite a bit in recent years, there’s a lot of eyes on you! What message do you hope to send to people, not just as a gymnast, but as a person?

I think I just want people to sit back and realize that gymnastics is truly a space for everyone and that’s what it should be. It should just be a means for movement, community, and health. It doesn’t have to be an end goal, it doesn’t have to be an elite sport. It needs to be a space where everyone is welcome and safe to be themselves and participate. I hope by staying true to myself and being honest with who I am and being authentic, I hope that inspires people and helps them realize they too are welcome in these spaces if they may have not thought they were.