The FIG has released PDFs that include each qualified competitor, and they can be viewed on their site under Event Files.

Letâ€™s take a quick look at whoâ€™s who on the womenâ€™s side:

Criteria 1: The USA, Russia (Russian Olympic Committee), and China qualified full teams to Tokyo at the 2018 World Championships in Doha.

Criteria 2: The following teams also qualified full teams to Tokyo at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart: France, Canada, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Japan, and Spain.

Criteria 3: The following athletes qualified to Tokyo via the all-around qualifications at the 2019 World Championships: Flavia Saraiva (BRA), Giulia Steingruber (SUI), Georgia Godwin (AUS), Diana Varinska (UKR), Lee Yunseo (KOR), Zsofia Kovacs (HUN), Martina Dominici (ARG), Alexa Moreno (MEX), Danusia Francis (JAM), Aneta Holasova (CZE), Marcia Vidaux (CUB), Maria Holbura (ROU), Elisa Haemmerle (AUT), Anastasiya Alistratava (BLR), Farah Ann Abdul Hadi (MAS), Mandy Mohamed (EGY), Nazli Savranbasi (TUR), Barbora Mokosova (SVK), and Filipa Martins (POR), with Megan Ryan (IRL) in the reallocation spot.

Criteria 4: At the apparatus finals of 2019 Worlds, Yeo Seojeong (KOR) qualified as an individual. Others who qualified via reallocation spots included Ana Derek (CRO), Caitlin Rooskrantz (RSA), Jonna Adlerteg (SWE), Gabriela Janik (POL), Simona Castro (CHI), Lihie Raz (ISR), Julie Erichsen (NOR), Ariana Orrego (PER), Oksana Chusovitina (UZB), Ting Hua-Tien (TPE), and Marina Nekrasova (AZE). Tan Sze En (SGP) received a berth for Reallocation of Unused Host Country Places.

Criteria 5: As we all know from the Olympic Trials this past weekend, USAâ€™s Jade Carey has secured a specialist spot through her victories at various stops on the World Cup circuit. Other gymnasts who have qualified via this path include Chinaâ€™s Fan Yilin, Japanâ€™s Urara Ashikawa, and 2006 World AA Champion Vanessa Ferrari of Italy.

Criteria 6: USA, China, and Russia also qualified additional individual spots under the criteria of Reallocation of Unused 2020 Individual All-Around World Cup Series Places. (For example, USAâ€™s Mykayla Skinner was awarded their non-nominative slot on their team.)

Criteria 7: Athletes who qualified via the 2020 Continental Championships include Larisa Iordache (ROU), Rebeca Andrade (BRA), Luciana Alvarado (CRC), Zeina Ibrahim (EGY), Naveen Daries (RSA), and Emily Whitehead (AUS). Reallocation spots went to Milka Gehani Elpitiya Baldage Dona (SRI) and Pranati Nayak (IND).

The Tripartite Commission Invitation Place went to Raegan Rutty (CAY).

On the menâ€™s side, here are the names and countries who qualified teams and additional berths to Tokyo:

Criteria 1: China, Russia, and Japan qualified full teams to Tokyo at the 2018 World Championships in Doha.

Criteria 2: The following teams also qualified full teams to Tokyo at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart: Ukraine, Great Britain, Switzerland, the USA, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Brazil, Spain, and Germany.

Criteria 3: The following athletes qualified to Tokyo via the all-around qualifications at the 2019 World Championships: Carlos Edriel Yulo (PHI), Manrique Larduet (CUB), Ludovico Edalli (ITA), Milad Karimi (KAZ), Loris Frasca (FRA), Robert Tvorogal (LTU), Alexander Shatilov (ISR), Ferhat Arican (TUR), Artur Davytyan (ARM), David Huddleston (BUL), Bart Deurloo (NED), and Daniel Corral (MEX).

Criteria 4: At the apparatus finals of 2019 Worlds, those who qualified as individuals include Artem Dolgopyat (ISR), Rhys McClenaghan (IRL), Cyril Tommasone (FRA), Ibrahim Colak (TUR), Marco Lodadio (ITA), Samir Ait Said (FRA), Marian Dragalescu (ROU), Le Thanh Tung (VIE), Shek Wai Hung (HKG), Ahmet Onder (TUR), Tin Srbic (CRO), and Tyson Bull (AUS). Others who qualified via reallocation spots included Rene Cournoyer (CAN), Rasuljon Abdurakhimov (UZB), Marios Georgiou (CYP), Ivan Tikhonov (AZE), David Rumbutis (SWE), and Andrey Likhovitskiy (BLR). Sofus Heggemsnes (NOR) received a berth for Reallocation of Unused Host Country Places.

Criteria 5: Athletes who secured specialist spots through the World Cup circuit include Spainâ€™s Rayderley Zapata, Japanâ€™s Kohei Kameyama, Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece, Shin Jeahwan of South Korea, Chinaâ€™s You Hao, and high bar star Epke Zonderland of the Netherlands.

Criteria 6: Russia, China, and Japan also qualified additional individual spots under the criteria of Reallocation of Unused 2020 Individual All-Around World Cup Series Places. (For example, Japanâ€™s Kohei Uchimura was awarded their non-nominative slot on their team.)

Criteria 7: Athletes who qualified via the 2020 Continental Championships include Adem Asil (TUR), Omar Mohamed (EGY), Uche Eke (NGR), and Mikhail Koudinov (NZL). Non-nominative slots were earned for Russia, the USA, and Brazil. (For example, this is the slot awarded to USAâ€™s Alec Yoder at the Olympic Trials.) Reallocation spots went to Dinh Phuong Thanh (VIE) and Loo Phay Xing (MAS).

The Tripartite Commission Invitation Place went to Matvei Petrov (ALB).

