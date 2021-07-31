10 Goosebump Moments So Far from the Tokyo Games!

ROC Domination

It’s safe to assume that fans of Russian gymnastics are pleased with the way the Tokyo Olympics began. It all started with the men’s team final, which included a gutsy performance from Artur Dalaloyan who competed in Tokyo just three months after tearing his Achilles. After a doping scandal left Russia banned from the Olympics, athletes in all sports who weren’t connected to the scandal joined forces to compete under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) flag. The scandal hasn’t stopped the athletes from feeling the pride as they compete with heart and soul on the competition floor and bring home medals. The ROC men won the team gold medal—the first time the Russian men have been on the top of the podium since 1996. On the women’s side, the ROC kept the golden streak going. The last time Russian women were atop the medal podium in a team competition was 1992 as part of the Unified Team. In Tokyo, it was the first team title for a completely Russian women’s team.

Andrade Makes History

The women’s All-Around final from Tokyo is a day that will be placed in the history books for Brazilian gymnastics and could inspire generations of gymnasts for years to come. Rebeca Andrade made an incredible comeback from three (yes three) ACL tears to win the silver medal in the All-Around. Andrade is the first Brazilian Olympic medalist for women’s gymnastics as well as the first gymnast from South America. Andrade could continue to make history with two more medal opportunities (vault and floor) still to come.

Fighting Four

The gold medal team streak for team USA may have ended in Tokyo, but the U.S. women did not go down without a fight. When Biles stepped out after the first rotation, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Grace McCallum had to step up. Although McCallum was slated to compete all four events, Chiles was only supposed to do vault and floor, while Lee was only supposed to do bars and beam. Even if they weren’t warmed up physically or mentally in the moments before to do the other events, if they wanted a medal, they had no choice. These are the moments the years of training, the endless hours and repetition, and questioning why taking one more turn in practice was necessary, truly paid off. Under tremendous pressure, the trio of Chiles, Lee, and McCallum rose to the occasion, fought hard until the end, and won the silver medal. With determination and grit, they performed beautifully; refusing to succumb to the pressure. In the end, they shined brighter than any gold medal could.

Daiki Wins Gold

There’s a new Japanese king in men’s gymnastics and his name is Daiki Hashimoto. Just like any other aspiring gymnast in Japan, Hashimoto grew up watching the great Kohei Uchimura. Now he is continuing the legacy he built. In his first Olympics, Hashimoto, age 19, became the youngest man to ever win the Olympic All-Around title. We suspect he’s only just get started.