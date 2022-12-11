Locked In and Ready to Lead – LSU Junior Haleigh Bryant Is Looking to Bring a Championship Back to Baton Rouge

So I think the first thing that we want to know, and I think everybody wants to know, is how you’re feeling! How’s your foot, how’s everything been going and how are you feeling now?

I’m feeling really good. I actually told Jay this is the best I’ve felt in a preseason, so I’m really excited about that. I really took this past summer to let my body heal and not do too much gymnastics, and I really think that’s going to pay off for me this coming season.

Can you describe what the specific injury was, and the health issues you faced last season? It seemed like you couldn’t catch a break…

So I had two kinds of things at the beginning of the season. I tore my plantar fascia, and then it kind of turned into the other foot, having plantar fasciitis. So my feet were kind of a thing the whole season. And then right before Regionals, I had the stomach bug or whatever was going around. I hadn’t really done much, so I was feeling kind of weak. And then right before what would have been Nationals, I had my appendix taken out. So honestly, it was for the best. We didn’t go to Nationals and I wouldn’t be able to do anything in the first place. But it was just a long, hard year and I think for everyone on this team, we really learned from it, and I think we’re just excited for what’s to come this year.

That leads right into my next question… because it was a tough finish for the team all the way around and maybe even a little bit of a shock, I think, to a lot of people, that you didn’t go to NCAAs. So tell me a little bit about turning the page and how this fall has been for all of you moving forward…

I think, like you said, we’re turning the page, we’re starting new. We’re not going to dwell in the past. Like, it’s there. We do need to think about what happened, but we don’t want to focus too much on it. It’s just getting one percent better every single day, even if it’s just the little things, like getting enough sleep or feeding your body correctly, not just a gymnastics perspective, but outside of the gym, doing what’s right for you to be the best inside the gym, and just every single day getting one percent better. I think doing all those things correctly is going to lead us to where we all want to go.

Every time we think it couldn’t get more competitive in the SEC, it does. Is that part of the daily conversation for the team right now? Or again, is it more of a focus on yourself and what the team can do together…

A little bit of both. I think mostly it’s ourselves, but before every meet we go to, even if it’s not an SEC opponent, Jay says compete against everybody in the country, SEC or not. So I think that’s been a big thing for us. No matter what you’re doing in practice, just think, ‘this is going to pay off for the big meet, no matter who you’re competing against.’ I think we do think about it, but just being ourselves and doing what we do.

And now in your junior year, how much of a role model do you feel like for the incoming freshmen?

I love them! I feel like I want them to all come to me if they need anything. I want to be like the big sister, the mom, for the younger ones here – giving them all the ins and outs of what college is like and to not be too stressed about things because it’s going to get better. It’s a big adjustment coming from home and living at home, going to high school, because some of them were homeschooled and now coming to classes. So just helping them through the ins and outs of that, it’s just honestly really been fun for me because I was in that same situation. I’m letting them know everything they do now and everything they’ve been doing is going to all pay off in the long run.

As far as the dynamic in the gym, there were a lot of fifth-years last year for LSU – that was a huge class, a very legendary class! What’s the dynamic without that group?

It’s definitely different. We did lose five amazing girls, and we loved them so much. But I think it’s great this year, we have amazing seniors this year. We have a lot of them, too. And I think they really stepped up to that role – they’re the leaders of this team, the backbone. And now we have Cammy Hall, (a fifth-year transfer from Utah*), so she is bringing in some different things from a different program. She has two different perspectives. I think the dynamics are very good this year. We’re all super, super close, and I think that’s really going to pay off for us.

(*In a press conference Thursday, December 8, Jay Clark announced Hall was out for the season with an undisclosed injury suffered the day before leaving for Thanksgiving break.)

And do you feel like the freshmen have gelled so far with that dynamic?

They fit right in! They’re amazing.

Everybody talks about your vault being one of the most perfect pieces of gymnastics in the NCAA! Every commentator talks about it. We all wait for it. Do you feel pressure now to stick it every time?

Not really. No, I don’t really put extra pressure on myself. I don’t really try to look too much into the social media stuff, but I think just knowing what I do in practice and what I do every single day is what matters – [it’s] going back to the little details and not focusing on the big picture of the vault, but really breaking it down into little pieces. I know if I do that, I’m going to get the result I want.

Obviously, it’s split second timing, but do you know, and when do you know, that you’re going to stick it?

Not really, honestly. Somebody actually asked me that question the other day, but not really. I think I just go back to all the drills Garrett (assistant coach Garrett Griffeth) has me doing. Like, if it’s off the trampoline, off the Tumbl Trak, just standing off the vault table and just really focusing on those little details, then I know it’s going to be a good one.