Perhaps Maggie Nichols said it best when she took over as guest editor for a day for Inside Gymnastics recently and said what the sport of gymnastics has taught her most is resilience. We know that these times have been trying, and at the same time, we have been inspired by every gymnast, coach and supporting team member inside our gymnastics community. They are always striving to meet their goals and achieve their dreams under any circumstance and against any challenge they may face.Â With that, we salute you. And we look ahead to brighter days when all of you are shining in your gyms and inside loud arenas filled with fans, setting new goals, living new dreams and celebrating our sport together again. Because gymnasts always Bounce Back!