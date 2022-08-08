The 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) took place in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, July 24-30 and saw the junior gymnasts of Europe show the world what they are made of.

The festival, which is a biennial multi- sport event for athletes aged 14-18 from any European country has been occurring since 1991.

The competition was comprised of a qualifying round which also served as the individual All-Around and team final and qualified gymnasts for event finals and the mixed pairs final. The mixed pairs final, which is unique to the EYOF, is where the top male and the top female gymnast from each country competes for a medal.

From the girl’s competition, Helen Kevric of Germany was undoubtedly the breakout star. The 14 year-old from Stuttgart took home two gold medals and four silver medals from Slovakia including the coveted all-around gold. Kevric is a strong All-Around competitor with her one weakness being the beam. She seems to simply not be confident on the event and many of her routines are filled with wobbles. Her floor exercise on the other hand displays confidence and command over all of her elements. During the mixed pairs final, Kevric put on the performance of a veteran where she performed to the sound of the pasodoble. Kevric opened with a dynamic tucked full in which was followed by a stunning stuck triple twist for her second tumbling pass and finished with a clean punch front to double twist.

From the rest of the field, Amalia Puflea of Romania, Anna Lashchevska of Ukraine and the Italian team put on wonderful performances and took home an impressive haul of hardware. Puflea took home three golds and a silver including gold in the team competition and golds on beam and floor. Puflea is a classic Romanian gymnast, reminiscent of Romanian greats Catalina Ponor and Larisa Iordache. She is quick, sharp and powerful and moves with great rhythm on every event.

Lashchevska took home a silver on beam, a bronze in the mixed pairs final and took 4th in the All-Around. She is certainly one to watch and displays simply breathtaking gymnastics, particularly on beam where she combines difficult skills with beautiful artistry, making for the perfect balance beam routine.

The young Italian women were also breakout stars with each member of the team taking home their own individual medal along with a team bronze and a mixed pairs gold. Martina Pieratti took gold on uneven bars whilst Arianna Grillo took bronze on beam and gold in mixed pairs and July Marano took silver on floor.

Watch out world, the Italian juniors are coming for you!