Welcome to GymConVirtual!
Join In The Fun – What is it?
The team atÂ Inside Gymnastics welcomesÂ you toÂ GymCON Virtual! We hope you are excited to join in this educational opportunity and celebration of gymnastics, whether youâ€™re a coach, athlete, parent, club owner, or industry professional. Learn from some of the worldâ€™s top coaches and professionals, in a range of sessions ranging from skill set to performance to nurturing the physical and mental well-being of our athletes!Â ThroughÂ GymCON Virtual, our incredible lineup of experts share their knowledge in the areas of womenâ€™s gymnastics, menâ€™s gymnastics, trampoline, physical fitness / therapy, mental wellness,Â coaching culture, diversity and unity,Â choreography and performance, motivation and more!
Mark Your Calendar – When is it?
This online event will take place November 8 from 11am-5pm and will feature dozens of sessions of exclusive content from Olympians, Olympic coaches, and sports medicine specialists sharing their knowledge on our online event page throughout the day. The lectures will be pre recorded with our speakers available live in the chatroom during their presentation to answer your questions. Attendees will have full access to all videos for an additional 90 days. GymCon Virtual is accessible on mobile, allowing you to bring these videos inside your gym to easily show drills to your athletes!
+Visit our Trade Show Hall – Stay tuned for updates!
Enjoy Event Exclusive Discounts from some of your favorite gymnastics companies!
What Does it Cost?
$50 for your all-access pass including all sessions and free access to content for 90 days following the event! All payments made through PayPal on registration site.
Sign up today!
Event hosted by Commersphere. Click Here to Register!
PLUS!
Register 3 coaches from your gym and your teamâ€™s account will get a shoutout on our Instagram @insidegym!
For questions and more information, please contact:
christy@insidepubs.com
*Our All Star lineup of Industry Professionals includes:
*Topics and presenters subject to change – Check back often for updates!
Women’s Gymnastics
- Tony Retrosi, Chairman of US Elite Coaches Association
- Nicole Langevin, Owner of My Gym Judge & Precision Choreography
- Cassie Rice, Owner of Gymcats and Elite Coach
Menâ€™s Gymnastics
- Yin Alvarez, Coach of Olympian Danell Leyva
- Dan Hayden, Club Owner of Haydenâ€™s Gymnastics, Former Arizona State Coach
- Jorge Valdes, Head Menâ€™s coach at Florida Gymnastics Training Center
- Debbie Naka, Junior National Coaching Staff R6
Coaching Culture + Diversity and Inclusion
- Cassie Rice, Owner of Gymcats and Elite Coach
- Umme Salim-Beasley, Rutgers Head Coach
Physical Fitness and Sports Medicine
- Gina Pongetti Angeletti, PT, MPT, MA, CSCS, ART-CERT, MedGym
- Torrance Laury, Former U Michigan Gymnast, Sports Medicine Physician
Mental Fitness
- Robert B. Andrews, MA, LMFT, The Institute of Sports Performance
- Wendy Bruce Martin, ’92 Olympian, Gymnastics Hall of Fame Member
Business Management and Marketing
- Frank Sahlein, Owner of Third Level Consulting
- Andy Seeley, Owner of Creatively Disruptive
Choreography and Performance Art
Stacy Clark, Former Cirque du Soleil Talent Scout and Founder of Creative Performance Arts
Trampoline
- Greg Roe, Founder of Freestyle Trampoline Association and @GregRoeTrampoline
- Jeremy Mosier, Former Canadian T&T National Team Member
Sponsored Segment
TumblTrak – Equipment Sanitization and Maintenance