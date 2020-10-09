Welcome to GymConVirtual!

Join In The Fun – What is it?

The team atÂ Inside Gymnastics welcomesÂ you toÂ GymCON Virtual! We hope you are excited to join in this educational opportunity and celebration of gymnastics, whether youâ€™re a coach, athlete, parent, club owner, or industry professional. Learn from some of the worldâ€™s top coaches and professionals, in a range of sessions ranging from skill set to performance to nurturing the physical and mental well-being of our athletes!Â ThroughÂ GymCON Virtual, our incredible lineup of experts share their knowledge in the areas of womenâ€™s gymnastics, menâ€™s gymnastics, trampoline, physical fitness / therapy, mental wellness,Â coaching culture, diversity and unity,Â choreography and performance, motivation and more!

Mark Your Calendar – When is it?

This online event will take place November 8 from 11am-5pm and will feature dozens of sessions of exclusive content from Olympians, Olympic coaches, and sports medicine specialists sharing their knowledge on our online event page throughout the day. The lectures will be pre recorded with our speakers available live in the chatroom during their presentation to answer your questions. Attendees will have full access to all videos for an additional 90 days. GymCon Virtual is accessible on mobile, allowing you to bring these videos inside your gym to easily show drills to your athletes!

+Visit our Trade Show Hall – Stay tuned for updates!

Enjoy Event Exclusive Discounts from some of your favorite gymnastics companies!