Dialed In On Fun, Competitive Energy, the Gymbacks Welcome the Gators On Palace Night

Get ready for a Party in the Palace!

Following a historic night in Barnhill last week which saw the Gymbacks realize a new program high team score (197.475), a new Barnhill attendance record (7,147), the team’s first sellout, and the W over LSU, Arkansas is a team on a mission.

Motivation to be even better and prove they’re a team who can hit four events consistently is the now name of game. Tonight in Bud Walton Arena against the No.2 ranked Florida Gators, the Gymbacks will get their next chance.

It’s the second meet ever for Arkansas in Bud Walton, and the first of two this season. Last year, the Razorbacks set a new program attendance record at The Palace of 10,345 fans. And with both teams coming off big conference wins last week, (Florida scored 197.900 against Georgia, marking the Gators’ season best as well), the anticipation and excitement (along with a little bit of cold weather) has been palpable in Fayetteville this week.

The Gators to be sure are stacked with a star-studded lineup which includes 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion Trinity Thomas who is set to break the all-time 10.0 scoring record of 28 held by Jenny Hansen of Kentucky and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzcher (Thomas has 23). If Thomas is on, she could score a ten on every event. And she’s not alone. Leanne Wong has landed perfect marks on bars and beam so far this season and freshman Kayla DiCello is currently ranked top 10 on bars and beam.

But this Razorback team has a grit and determination that’s multiplying, and they’re definitely up for the challenge.

Last week, freshman phenom Lauren Williams was named SEC Freshman of the Week, scoring new career highs of 9.925 on both floor and vault against the Tigers. Her Yurchenko one and half in the first rotation sent a message and a sensation across the arena that it could very well be Arkansas’ night. With a total team effort and an exciting fight to the finish, in the end, it was.

Norah Flatley and Leah Smith took event titles on bars (9.925) and floor (9.950), both Arkansas records for the two. Freshman Reese Drotar and sophomore Maddie Jones split second on bars (9.875), freshman Cally Swaney and Flatley shared second on beam (9.900) and Jones, Bailey Lovett, who performed one of the best floor routines we’ve seen from her to date, and Frankie Price all earned a 9.900 for a four-way tie for third on floor to round out Arkansas’ podium finishes.