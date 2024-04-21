2024 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Got There. LSU Wins First NCAA Title in Fort Worth

By Megan Roth, with Christy Sandmaier contributing

Focused on their season theme “Get There” the LSU Tigers made history in Fort Worth, becoming only the 8th program ever to win the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championship. Having placed second four times and a top contender and favorite for the win for years, tremendous energy and excitement lit up the entire arena as the Tigers entered the history books on top. The win fulfilling a legacy secured and program built from the ground up by the legendary D-D Breaux, and ultimately carried to the finish line by head coach Jay Clark and his 2024 team in one of the most emotional and competitive finals we’ve seen to date.

With Oklahoma, the heavy favorites for the title, eliminated in the second of two Semifinals, it was truly anyone’s game Saturday with LSU, Cal, Utah and Florida each ready to grab a piece of history.

“Every team was out there fighting for their lives and all four teams, it could have gone any of four ways out there today,” Jay Clark said. “I think as much as I feel for what happened to Oklahoma in the Semifinals, I think it made for a Championship that became so packed with emotion because every team out there believed they could do it, and it was just tremendous.”

From start to finish, it was a thrilling meet, full of feel-good moments, a few questionable scores of course, and overall the spectacular gymnastics we’ve come to love every NCAA season.

LSU started their campaign to the top on floor, their best event, posting a strong 49.6125. Some were nervous about the Tigers starting on their strongest event and ultimately ending on beam, but LSU proved them wrong from the get-go, coming out of the gates hot and continued that momentum through the rest of the meet, albeit making it interesting for sure.

The Tigers didn’t have their best vault rotation, with the front half of the lineup taking bigger steps on their vaults than normal. Rallying the second half of the lineup, their score of 49.4000 was enough to keep them in the lead by one tenth over Utah heading into the third rotation.

At the meet’s halfway mark, all four teams were within less than 0.3 points of each other.

After Utah went lights out on floor and LSU didn’t quite get the landings they were hoping for despite stellar sets on bars, the Tigers were down by less than half a tenth to the Red Rocks heading into the final rotation.

With LSU moving to beam, Utah to vault, Cal to bars, and Florida to floor, this was still anyone’s game. In order to win the title, LSU would need to overcome any nerves in one of the most pressure-packed moments of the entire season, and ultimately trust their training and each other to get to the title.

Sierra Ballard led off LSU steady as ever, scoring 9.95, a career high for her. Savannah Schoenherr was up next and had an incredible routine going until she fell off the beam on her low to the beam choreography. She finished the routine strong, but LSU was left in a pressure situation to hit their remaining routines in order to win the national title. Kiya Johnson, Konnor McClain, and Haleigh Bryant all followed up with incredible routines.

Johnson and Bryant scored 9.95s and McClain scored a 9.9625, the highest score of the day on any event. Last up for the Tigers was Aleah Finnegan. While Finnegan is a beautiful beam worker, she’s had bigger wobbles on her triple series a few times this season. Insead of falling to the pressure, Finnegan embraced it, putting together a near-perfect routine – one of the best we’ve ever seen. Once she nailed her series, her team lit up, cheering through her routine up until she stuck her dismount. As soon as she landed, Finnegan let the tears flow, so proud of herself and her team for being the ones to finally bring the national title back to Baton Rouge, and celebrate the win with all those who came before her.

ICE IN HER VEINS Aleah. Finnegan. Called. Game. pic.twitter.com/3HAOlSVg7D — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 20, 2024

After the meet, Finnegan said, “we’ve all worked so hard this entire season and I looked to [my teammates] before I went. We wanted this so bad. I wanted it for them and my routine was for every single one of them and everybody in this room.”

The sentiment from the Tigers was one of gratefulness, and the relief and joy that comes from achieving a longtime dream, and meeting the highest of expectations.

“This is something I’ve dreamed about since I committed to this program,” 2024 All-Around Champion and AAI Award winner Bryant said, “I’ve known Jay for so long and just wanted to be coached under him and I’m just so excited to bring this National Championship back to LSU and I’m just thankful for all of the opportunities I’ve gotten here. I’m just so, so happy and yes, it lives up to every expectation and exceeds everything.

“For me, it means everything and more,” said Kiya Johnson. After tearing her Achilles tendon early in the 2023 season, Johnson made an incredible comeback in her fifth year, competing in the All-Around in the majority of meets, helping LSU finish the regular season ranked second in the NCAA, and leading the Tigers to LSU’s first SEC Championship win since 2019.

“I wanted this from the day I stepped foot on campus,” she said. “For it to happen today and for all the fans to be here, a lot of the alumni to be here, I think it was just the perfect way for this to happen the first time. I truly think it wasn’t just a win for this team, but a win for everybody involved in LSU gymnastics.”

And for Finnegan, who will compete this summer in Paris for the Philippines, the magnitude of the moment was one she was so grateful to share.

“It was just so special. We can share it with people on the floor, in the stands, with people back home. We’re just feeling so much tremendous support through not only today but this entire season.”