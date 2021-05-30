ADVERTORIAL

Simone Biles Headlines Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour Visiting 35 Arenas this Fall

Athleta Inks Title Sponsorship

Tickets On-Sale Friday, June 11 for the High-Energy Gymnastics-Meets-Pop-Concert Spectacular

The Gold Over America Tour has an advertising program in place with Inside Gymnastics magazine. Inside Gymnastics magazine will have a presence at select tour locations.

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 27, 2021) – MagicSpace Entertainment and AEG Presents/Concerts West today announced tickets will go on-sale Friday, June 11 for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that will be headlined by the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles. Athleta, a leading women’s performance lifestyle brand, has joined as the title sponsor of the show, which will feature an all-star team of female gymnastic champions spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes.

The 35-city tour kicks off in Tucson, September 21, 2021 with stops along the way in Denver, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Newark, and Brooklyn, before concluding in Boston, November 7, 2021. The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour is supported by associate sponsors GK Elite and SPIETH America. A full list of cities and ticket information can be found at www.goldoveramericatour.com/goat/tickets.html.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” said Biles. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”

View the announcement video here: