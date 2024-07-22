Gold Medal Worthy Olympic Watch Party Snacks

Get ready to flip, twist, and cheer as we tumble into the excitement of an Olympics gymnastics watch party! With star athletes like Simone Biles and Daiki Hashimoto captivating audiences worldwide, it’s the perfect time to gather friends and family for an unforgettable viewing experience. But what’s a watch party without some gold medal winning snacks? Check out our Olympics watch party snacks that are sure to win over your guests and make your gathering a memorable one. From savory to sweet, these treats will keep everyone fueled and ready to cheer for gold!

Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.

