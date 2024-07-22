22 Jul Gold Medal Worthy Olympic Watch Party Snacks
Inside Gymnastics is on the scene in Paris for the XXXIII Olympiad bringing you all of the action from the Games! Make sure you’re following our social media pages (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & Threads) for all the latest and greatest in what promises to be the most epic and most-watched Olympic Games ever.
Get ready to flip, twist, and cheer as we tumble into the excitement of an Olympics gymnastics watch party! With star athletes like Simone Biles and Daiki Hashimoto captivating audiences worldwide, it’s the perfect time to gather friends and family for an unforgettable viewing experience. But what’s a watch party without some gold medal winning snacks? Check out our Olympics watch party snacks that are sure to win over your guests and make your gathering a memorable one. From savory to sweet, these treats will keep everyone fueled and ready to cheer for gold!
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Look for previews, stars and storylines on InsideGym.com throughout the Games!
Red White and Blue Strawberries
Photo + Recipe from dessertsonadime.com
Toast the host country with these delectable Chocolate Covered Strawberries dipped in Blue Sprinkles, inspired by the colors of the host country’s flag. Juicy, ripe strawberries dipped in rich, smooth white chocolate and finished with a sprinkle of vibrant blue. These elegant treats offer a delightful combination of flavors and a touch of sophistication. Celebrate the spirit of the Games and pay homage to France with these charming and delicious snacks that are sure to impress your guests and score a perfect ten in both taste and presentation.
Olympic Brunch Board
Celebrate the Olympics in style with a stunning Brunch Board featuring fruit arranged in the iconic Olympic rings. This eye-catching centerpiece is both nutritious and delicious, showcasing a vibrant array of mouth watering fruits. Perfect for a mid-morning watch party, this board is a fun and healthy way to honor the Games, offering a variety of flavors and colors that will delight your guests and elevate your snack table to gold medal status.
Olympic Sweet Board
For the host with a sweet tooth, this Olympic Rings Snack Board is a sugary celebration of the Games. Featuring a delightful assortment of colorful sweets arranged in the iconic Olympic rings, surrounded by an assortment of gold-medal worth treats this board is sure to impress. Each treat offers a burst of flavor and color, making it a fun and festive centerpiece for your watch party.
Star-Spangled Fruit Kebabs
Photo + Recipe from eatingwell.com
These vibrant fruit kebabs are a patriotic must-have. Featuring juicy watermelon, crisp blueberries, and sweet pineapple chunks, each skewer is a burst of red, white, and blue. Perfectly refreshing and easy to assemble, they add a healthy and colorful touch to your watch party spread. Whether you’re celebrating the athleticism of Team USA or simply adding a touch of star-spangled flair to your gathering, these fruit kebabs are sure to earn a gold medal in taste and presentation.
Patriotic White Chocolate Pretzels
Photo + Recipe from beyondthechickencoop.com
Elevate your Olympics watch party with these delightful Patriotic White Chocolate Pretzels. These crunchy pretzel rods are dipped in creamy white chocolate and adorned with red, white, and blue sprinkles for a festive touch. Swap the sprinkles to highlight the country you’re rooting for! Easy to make and even easier to enjoy, these treats are the perfect blend of sweet and salty, making them a crowd-pleaser.
