As the lights, fog, LED screens and sound were tested, the “Chalk Talk” started on the other side of the arena and Gold Squad members started to learn their dance for the finale, Memmel and Black came over to chat first. For Memmel, who told us before the tour she hadn’t thought of it being in the cards for her, the entire experience has been amazing.

“I feel like this is bigger than a show,” Memmel said. “I’m so grateful I get to be a part of it and experience it with the rest of the girls, and the dancers who are phenomenal.” She said the biggest surprise for her – and one of her favorite moments in the show – is her solo on beam. “I have a moment before I go where I’m literally taking it all in. It doesn’t get redundant. I’m floored seeing all of the phone lights go up and to see the crowd participate in it, I’m in awe. It’s very humbling to me because I didn’t expect that. It’s incredible.”

She described performing in Milwaukee as really special to her and had some fun fangirling just a bit performing in the Fiserv Forum, home to the Milwaukee Bucks. Memmel also loves the action-packed opening act (during the show, I turned my attention to bars just in time to see her stand up a killer Y-scale on the top bar. It’s just #chellsiethings).

After the tour concludes, she’s very ready to spend some quality family time. “Being away from my kids and my husband has obviously been the hardest part,” she said. And as for any future gymnastics plans, she’s waiting to see how her body feels before making any decisions. “My husband asked, my mom asked, I had a whole conversation with Simone and then with Laurie… I don’t want to be done. If gymnastics is still something that brings me joy and it’s fun, I want to keep doing it.”

Black is also taking time to evaluate what’s next for her while soaking up every experience in every city. “This has been an incredible experience. Something that doesn’t come around very often. It’s been phenomenal just to be on tour and get to tour across America with these women.”

She spoke at length about the show’s message of togetherness, friendship and mental health, how it plays out night after night, and how it’s a great reminder of the journey each athlete has taken to get to this point. “The message of the show – it’s awesome to be a part of that and be able to make a difference for many athletes and young people. It’s really heartwarming to see,” Black said. When I asked her about her favorite part she mentioned “the spoken word” (courtesy of Ohashi) bringing tears to her eyes, but really the whole show is incredible, she says, “It’s hard to pick one moment.”

After adjusting to the pace of life on the road, Black said everything feels very normal now and her body is holding up well. “Although it is repetitive and taxing on the body – performing takes a different energy – I’m feeling good,” she said. She loved Boise, Idaho, California, Houston and said every place they stop she tries to get out and see something and take in the opportunity of being there. When the tour is all over, she’s going to take some time to rest and then plans to get back to training.

As for Black’s Tokyo experience, where she finished fourth on beam in the finals and gave us one of the more emotional moments of the Games, it’s hard to believe it’s actually all over, she said, and finding balance and time to process it after such a long period of time is important. “There were a lot of ups and downs and a lot of things we were working on overcoming, but I was really happy to finish the competition with that performance because it was a long preparation getting there and was really difficult. And after the Olympics, it can be really tough. You work so long and suddenly it’s all over. I was only home for a few weeks before coming on tour. It has been a whirlwind and taking time to process everything is important.”

Black says being able to enjoy the experience with each other has been at the forefront on this tour for everyone. “We’re here enjoying this moment and this opportunity for us. We’ve all been through so much this past year, that I think this is something special we can connect over.”