GK Elite is proud to announce the signing of former UCLA gymnast, activist and social media sensation Katelyn Ohashi as it’s newest brand ambassador!

On becoming GK’s newest brand ambassador, Katelyn shares, “Gymnastics has always been a huge part of my life. In my post-competition endeavors, I am committed to spreading messages of body positivity, confidence, and inclusion. I am beyond excited to join GK and share in our mutual commitment to being dedicated to the sport of gymnastics and helping gymnasts of all levels find their confidence, their voice and to realize the joy in carving their own path.”

GK will manufacture an official signature line of gymnastics workout leotards and gymnastics accessories inspired, and designed, by Katelyn. The first leotard in Katelyn’s collection will launch in September 2020 with additional leotards launching in October and November 2020.

Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Cowan expressed, “We are thrilled to have Katelyn join the GK family. Her passion for gymnastics, and her dedication to spreading messages of self-confidence and diversity deeply resonate with our brand ethos. We are excited to bring her creativity, energy and positivity to life in an exciting new product collection!”

Through Katelyn’s signature line of gymnastics leotards, she hopes to encourage gymnasts to forge their own path, define success on their owns terms, express themselves fully and most importantly, have fun!

Photo by Lloyd Smith

ABOUT GK ELITE GK is the world’s leading brand of gymnastics apparel and is recognized around the globe for superior variety, quality, fit and service. For over 35 years, GK has been dedicated to the sport of gymnastics contributing millions of dollars to support hallmark grassroots gymnastics programs globally. Known for their signature collections of gymnastics workout leotards, GK has historically partnered with over ten Olympic athletes and currently offers leotards designed by the most decorated American gymnast, Simone Biles, and 2016 Olympic gold medalist, Laurie Hernandez. Based in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elite Sportswear, L.P., the company behind the GK Gymnastics brand, continues its commitment to American- made quality and continuous innovation in designs for gymnastics apparel. For more information regarding GK, visit www.gkelite.com.