19 Mar Georgia’s CaMarah Williams Shines In Her Freshman Season!
Georgia’s CaMarah Williams has become an immediate star in just her freshman year in NCAA gymnastics. On March 6, Williams earned two 9.975s on beam and floor, securing her team a win over Missouri. Two days later, she earned a second-consecutive 9.975 on floor assisting the GymDogs to a 198.075.
“That was crazy because I wasn’t expecting it,” Williams said about her scores. “I wasn’t expecting it on beam. I’ve been working hard on beam. It’s just been more of a mental event before. I’ve been working so hard for that, I’m waiting for that real 10.0.”
Since the introduction of new headcoaching duo, Cécile Canqueteau-Landi, and Ryan Roberts, the GymDogs have been on the rise. This year, they introduced a freshman class who have elevated the program. The class includes Avery Moll, Autumn Reingold, Kelise Woolford, and Brooke Pierson. Originally, Williams was not supposed to be donning her grips for the GymDogs this year. She committed to Georgia in the fall of 2024, with the plan to join the squad for the 2027 season, but at Winter Cup in February 2025, Williams heard that there was an extra room available for a freshman. She jokingly asked Landi if she could take over the spot.
“First, it started off as a joke with Cecile,” Williams said. “That Winter Cup, when I saw them, I was like, ‘I could just get the extra room.’ I was joking, and I got back from Kentucky, and Cecile had talked to me and my mom about it, and we just solidified that that’s what I was going to do. I got my school together, and then I just graduated early.”
For Williams, this was not a difficult decision to make. She knew it was the right time and place.
“When she told me I could do that, I took it right then and there.”
Williams graduated high school in December and quickly moved to Georgia to prepare for the season. The adjustment was fast, but her teammates and coaches helped ease her into the transition, making sure she was on the same training plans as her teammates before moving to Georgia.
“I was in constant communication with them, so I kind of already knew what I was supposed to be training before I got here,” Williams said. “I was just working on stuff that they told me to work on, and then a little bit of extra just to keep my own endurance up conditioning, because I obviously wasn’t conditioning as much as them, so I just did a little bit more than what they asked me to do. But then when I got here, everything was easier, and I had better coaching, and I had a team that was doing all the same stuff as me. I think it made it easier when I got here for my skills. It was just basically coming in every day.”
Not only did Williams have to immerse into a new environment with gymnastics, she also had to quickly become a college student. This made her nervous at first, but she soon realized that there was nothing to fear.
“I expected it to be like torture something, and it wasn’t, so it wasn’t that bad,” Williams said.
She missed the majority of the preseason, forcing her to use every meet during season as practice, and treat the regular season as her version of the pre-season.
“I missed preseason,” Williams said. “All these meets are just really gearing me up for that, [post season] and I need that the most, because I didn’t get to experience that before getting it.”
Made For The NCAA
Williams is a gymnast who was destined to be an NCAA star. As a club gymnast, she made waves with her massive difficulty, combined with clean execution. She was pinned as a fan-favorite before she was even eligible to take college recruiting trips. Gymnastics fans waited with bated breath to see which college she would choose. When Williams visited school, she wanted to look for the bigger picture. She looked for the university that would combine an incredible gymnastics program, with a school and location she could excel in.
“Everything,” Williams said about what drew her to Georgia. “Mostly the team chemistry. I love the chemistry of the team. I love the coaching, but overall, the school as a whole, and the question that I asked myself on all my visits is would I still go here without gymnastics? Georgia was the only one that really fulfilled that, and was a yes to my question.”
The love she and her teammates have for each other is evident through every moment of the 2026 season. They are constantly cheering each other on, and bringing joy through funny and engaging social media content.
“We’re close, they are my sisters,” Williams said. “My teammates push me every day and when I don’t need to be pushed when I need to rest they understand that I just got here, and that every little step is an accomplishment itself, and they get me through all the practices. The coaches do too. Everybody’s getting me through it.”
Before Williams left for college, she spent time competing on the Elite gymnastics stage. She made a name for herself by competing unique and difficult skills. One of those skills is a back tuck sidewards on beam, an unnamed skill in the Code of Points. Williams’ goals for her career is to continue pushing more difficult skills including the back tuck.
“I want to get more difficulty on beam and floor. “I’m practicing my side back tuck. That’s what I want to do. I want to do more difficulty while also keeping it clean.”
A Program Full of History
Georgia Gymnastics has been making huge waves in 2026. The GymDogs have a history of success, winning ten national titles, the most ever in NCAA gymnastics. The last time the GymDogs have lifted the NCAA trophy was in 2009, and they are looking to return to the NCAA National Championship for the first time since 2019. The introduction of Landi has been a huge factor behind the success of the program. Landi led Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Madison Kocian to Olympic gold and elevates her athletes on daily basis with her extensive gymnastics knowledge.
“She has such a good IQ level in gymnastics, and that’s something I need,” Williams said. “When I’m physically hurting, and even I can’t tell sometimes, she knows when to take a step down, take a step back. Mentally, she knows when I’m going crazy. I think having her in that aspect has really helped a lot, and with my skills, because I didn’t know how to control my power before I got here, and now I do.”
The squad has proven how strong they can be. The hard work they put in every day in the gym is being perfectly translated to the competition floor, and they are on track to have their most successful season in recent memory.
“It takes a lot of hard work,” Williams said. “We push in the gym every single day. I think going out there and showing everybody what we’re actually capable of, and people being able to really see that we are a team that knows how to do it more than one day. It makes me feel so good, because I’m contributing to the team, and I think being a part of that is just so special, because it hasn’t happened in a long time, and it’s finally happening.”
Georgia has proven that they are a team more than worthy of returning to the NCAA National Championships, and it would mean the world for the Dogs to return to Fort Worth.
“That would just mean everything to me, this team works so hard,” Williams said. “I feel like we just deserve it more than anything. I’m excited to go out there and show everybody that we can do it.”
As for personal goals, Williams is ready for her perfect 10.0 moment, and wants to continue to bring in high scores for her team, and work to improve every event, hopefully breaking into the bar lineup. She acknowledges that she needs to take everything one day at a time
“I really try to take everything one day at a time,” Williams “What keeps me going is knowing that we have all these goals that we need to hit, we have goals, so I know we need to, fulfill them. That’s what keeps me going every day.”
Williams brings high-flying skills to every single routine she competes. She showcases a freshness in gymnastics that is a joy to watch every single meet. Her career is shaping to be one to watch over the next three years.
Catch Williams and her teammates in more show-stopping moments at the SEC Championships on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
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