Gators capture regular season SEC crown in thrilling matchup with the Wildcats

Rotation 1

Kentucky kicked off their effort with two solid Yurchenko fulls while Florida’s first three bar workers put up solid routines, but with some missed handstands and no stuck landings.

Arianna Patterson and Isabella Magnelli both performed huge front handspring pike half vaults for Kentucky, scoring 9.925 and 9.900.

On bars, Ellie Lazarri had a rough landing on her dismount, but that didn’t phase freshman star Anya Pilgrim, who followed up Lazarri’s 9.500 with a 9.900. For Kentucky, Raena Worley had an uncharacteristically large step forward on her Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.775.

Kentucky and Florida needed to drop Worley’s and Lazarri’s scores in order to stay ahead. Needing a big number, Makenzie Wilson ran down the runway to perform her vault. As she vaulted, SEC commentator Kathy Johnson Clarke said she has an uncanny ability to stick and Wilson proved her right, sticking her vault cold! The score came in as a 10.0 and Kentucky fans lit up the arena.

On the other side of the floor, Leanne Wong mounted the bars, also needing a big score. She performed a beautiful routine as always and stuck her double layout dismount for a big 9.975.

Kentucky and Florida were both able to drop their lower scores, leaving the meet very close after the first rotation.

Score:

Kentucky – 49.500

Florida – 49.425

Rotation 2:

Florida Freshman Skylar Draser started the second rotation out big, hitting a great Yurchenko 1.5, scoring 9.950. Sloane Blakely followed that up with another huge vault (9.900). As the momentum for Florida was building, Victoria Nguyen ran down the runway, but unfortunately sat her vault down, leaving the Gators in a pressure situation to drop her 9.200.

Meanwhile, Kentucky was on a roll on bars, sticking three dismounts in a row for three 9.875+ scores! Raena Worley finished the rotation off strong with a huge 9.95 routine for the Wildcats.

Coming after the fall, Florida’s remaining three vaulters stepped up, with the highest score coming from freshman Danie Ferris (9.95), allowing the Gators to drop their low score.

Score:

Kentucky – 98.950

Florida – 98.925

Rotation 3:

Halfway through the meet, both teams were still in reach of a 198. This would be Kentucky’s first 198 in program history. Similarly, a 198 for Florida would continue their season momentum improving their score week after week this season.

Kentucky started off their beam rotation with freshman All-Arounder Delaynee Rodriguez who performed a strong routine for a 9.875. Creslyn Brose showed some nerves in her routine, scoring a 9.775. On floor, Lori Brubach went out of bounds on her first pass, scoring a 9.75. Again, both teams were in position to want to drop a lower score.

In the 4th spot for Kentucky, Patterson had an uncharacteristic fall on her switch leap to switch leap combo, meaning the Wildcats had to count the 9.775 from Brose.

For Florida, Morgan Hurd gave us all a March to remember competing a double layout for the first time in her college career, performing beautiful dance and scoring a huge career high 9.950.

Oh the tears for this one 🥺❤️ https://t.co/paIKM1pmdi — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) March 3, 2024

Pilgrim followed up with a beautiful routine, displaying her calm, confident presence. Her reaction to seeing the 10.0 score flash was priceless! Florida finished out the rotation with strong routines from Blakely and Wong, allowing them to drop the 9.750.

The 💫 that is Anya Pilgrim https://t.co/cIYaNfPiwH — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) March 3, 2024

Worley and Magnelli followed up the 9.100 from Patterson with huge, confident routines scoring 9.925 and 9.950. Kentucky dropped the fall, but because Florida had such a strong rotation of Floor, 0.30 separated the two teams going into the last rotation.

Score:

Florida – 148.650

Kentucky – 148.350

Rotation 4:

Both teams had phenomenal final rotations with some highlights being Pilgrim’s 9.95 on beam and Brose’s 9.975 on floor. Because the meet was Kentucky’s senior night, the four seniors in the floor lineup showed emotion and all scored over 9.925.

And without a dry eye inside the arena, Worley finished out the meet and her 5 years competing at home with a perfect 10 on floor, sticking two of her passes cold!

Because Florida established a three tenth lead in the third rotation, Kentucky was unable to catch the Gators.

Florida’s big score here is proof that the Gators are trending as their scores continue to build every meet. The pacing is working and this team continues to rise under pressure. Not to be counted out, this meet was record-breaking for Kentucky, as the Wildcats scored 198 for the first time ever in program history, cementing themselves as a true contender primed for the postseason!

Final Score:

Florida – 198.225

Kentucky – 198.100