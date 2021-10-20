By Christy Sandmaier with Ashlee Buhler

On this final day of Qualifications at the 2021 World Championships, Olympic All-Around Champion Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) solidified his status as the heir apparent to countryman Uchimura Kohei, finishing first overall with an 88.040 over Zhang Boheng of China (87.897) and Adem Asil of Turkey (84.430). But not before King Kohei himself showed up and showed the world that he was once again ready to conquer.

In Tokyo, the torch was passed and Hashimoto picked up where Uchimura left off in Rio to continue the golden legacy for the Japanese men with his All-Around and high bar gold medals. Hashimoto has a rare opportunity now to bring home two major All-Around titles in one year. He hammered his way through the competition today opening on floor (14.733) and never looking back. He stuck his Kas double cold on vault, showed off a Cassina, Kolman, layout Tkatchev + straddle Tkatchev to mixed grip, Yamawaki, and 2/1 double layout dismount on high bar, and was super solid everywhere else, earning event final berths on floor, pommel horse, parallel bars and high bar. He seems laser-focused here, extremely consistent, and ready to lead this new era of Japanese gymnastics.

Overall, the Japanese men looked incredible in Qualifications, and were ready to put on a show for their fans in the arena and around the world from the moment they stepped on the floor. With 10 opportunities for medals on the line for them in finals, this team is poised for continued greatness as a new generation officially takes hold. But first, there’s one last routine the world is waiting for.

One More Time

Uchimura Kohei is in Kitakyushu for one event: high bar. For the seven-time Olympic medalist and 21-time World medalist, this World Championships may be his last competition ever and with that comes an immense and almost unfathomable pressure. He’s competing in his home country, in front of his home crowd, and as one of the greatest athletes of all time. Falling off the event in his home Olympics and failing to advance to the event finals isn’t how he wanted to finish off his gymnastics career.

So he’s here. And as he took the podium as the last competitor in the third of five subdivisions, our hearts were racing.

His routine wasn’t perfect – bent arms on the releases, a wild catch on the Bretschneider – but in the magnitude of the moment itself, it simply didn’t matter. After such devastation in Tokyo, he hit and the crowd loved it. We loved it. And the judges awarded it a 14.300.

It was an extremely private moment of redemption being shared with a Japanese audience who adore him no matter what he does and who simultaneously expect everything from him.

“I wasn’t nervous but I thought to myself, ‘Man if I blow this, I’m done’, he told the Olympic Channel. “I went into competition with a sense of resolve I don’t usually have. I was determined to finish the performance no matter what,” he explained. “I had some real strong feelings. I wasn’t worried about the score. If I did what I set out to do, I would probably qualify for the final. So it was good – for now anyway.”

It was good. It was real, raw and also just joyful knowing that someone who has so graciously given so much to this sport and changed it forever, was able to experience a moment like this at home. It was pure sport. On Sunday, with his status as a legend in the sport already signed and sealed, it’s one more time we get to see Uchimura in action. One more time to be amazed. And maybe one last time knowing we’re so lucky to have witnessed it all.