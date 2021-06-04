INSIDE: You started the sport relatively late at 13-years-old, did you have any idea then this is where you wanted to wind up?

DYER: Everyone says it’s crazy to hear someone starting that late and being in the position I’m in. But they don’t know that, not only did I start very late, but I was very bad at everything [laughs]. Obviously, I had some power, and the coaches saw that I could be decent on floor and vault, and then they saw I picked things up quickly on other events. All of my J.O. coaches said I could go as far as I wanted to go, but I didn’t really expect anything. Now, I know I want to go extremely far in the sport. Having the opportunity to come to Oklahoma molded me into the gymnast I fantasized about becoming. I want to show that no matter how late you start, if you have a dream, you can achieve it, through incredibly hard work and dedication. When I was [a junior] my No. 1 goal was to make it to Oklahoma. Once I got here, that’s when my gymnastics transformed, and allowed me to have those bigger goals: making National Team, making it to Olympic Trials, making a World team and winning a medal.

I know the competition for the Olympics, if we get that specialist spot, is going to be extremely high, so my main goal is Worlds, because I want to put myself in a realistic mindset and make that World team. But, you know, if [the Olympics] became a possibility I am definitely open to it.

INSIDE: It seems like you turned some heads, were you happy with your performance last night?

DYER: Absolutely. It was really a great opportunity to show everyone I am capable of doing two vaults, and sticking the triple full was awesome. Being able to compete that double front for the first time, and do it so well, gives me confidence going into day two—knowing that I’m completely capable of doing it.

Honestly, it’s just within this last week that I’ve started to figure out how to do that vault (double front), and once we got on podium, I felt like I honed in on how to do it, and how to do it well. We wanted to make a safe bet, to not make that [second] vault any harder here, but I’ve been working on it with a half out, or a double pike. Hopefully, if I get the opportunity to go to Olympic Trials, I can play around with those and up that value a little bit. …I think that, with being able to do that vault as well as I did it here, in the next two weeks it’s possible to upgrade, and we’ll just have to see what’s working better, the pike or the half.

INSIDE: Do you have any upgrades planned for day two here in Fort Worth?

DYER: Honestly, for day two we’re just going to try and clean up my floor set. The double pike-half is new since NCAAs, but for Trials, if I get to go, I think I’m extremely capable of a 6.8-7.0 Start Value set. To do the triple-double, or the triple back, as a mount; maybe the triple back pike.

INSIDE: You had shared some videos playing around with the piked triple back, but only one person, World Champion Nikita Nagornyy, has ever even attempted that skill, is that actually realistic for you?

DYER: Yeah, it’s very ambitious, but it is possible, and I’m a daredevil, so I think I can do it.

COACH WILLIAMS: I do believe Gage can mount with a triple pike. He’s fully capable of that. He’s done it in training. Gage has done all those passes, so I do think a 6.8 is realistic in two weeks. The dilemma becomes: Will he have the kind of control he has now with that higher Start Value? That’s the push-pull of difficulty and execution.

Gage can do all the upgrades. It’s just so much about the landings, because with landing deductions, a higher Start Value can become a moot point—you’re not going to score higher. So, if there’s a way to jump his Start Value and still have good control, he’ll definitely do that.

INSIDE: Floor and vault are your specialties, but you also did pommel horse last night. What is the strategy there?

DYER: [laughs] There wasn’t any. It was just for fun. I think on day two we’ll just do floor and vault.

When I was trying to give my legs a break during training, I’d go do horse. I did it just to make the meet more interesting, and keep me warm after floor. I know, most [gymnasts] hate horse, and here I am choosing to do it.

INSIDE: You’ve had, and are still dealing with, a slew of injuries—partially torn muscle, bone chip, shoulder surgeries—how have they effected your training, beyond getting extra time for pommels?

DYER: The teres tear—that one obviously limited my gymnastics abilities, because I couldn’t do any of the [arm] events, but I also somewhat see it as a blessing, because it allowed me to focus on the events I knew I would be extremely capable of making a National and World team for, and hopefully medal on. That focus allowed me to become the gymnast I’ve seen myself as.

The [partial muscle tear] really doesn’t affect me on floor and vault at this point. At first, I couldn’t really throw back my arms to do back handsprings, but it hasn’t given me any issues since the first week or two, as long as I stick to just those events. But sometimes I’ll be doing conditioning pull-ups or something, and it will remind me that it’s there. The bone chip is from a previous ankle injury, and at first there was inflammation against the Achilles, so we were worried. But doctors say the Achilles is in good shape—knock wood.

That’s what didn’t let me do the upgraded floor set that I wanted to do. I was pushing really hard and had to pull back, which gave me time to analyze and remind myself to train smart, as well as hard. I know I’m completely capable of those new skills, but I need to do it smartly. Hopefully make it to Trials, and take it from there.