Inside Gymnastics: What was it like to compete at the Jesolo Trophy and win gold with your team?

Gabby Perea: It was great to be back and competing for Team USA again! Jesolo Trophy is definitely one of my favorite competitions. You canâ€™t help but be excited when you walk into the venue. The crowd always cheers loudly for everyone! I was a bit nervous with this being my first major competition as a senior, but all the support from Coach Jiani [Wu] and my teammates helped get me through. It was also great to see my friends from Italy and the other countries.

Inside: What are you most looking forward to in your 2019 competition season?

Gabby: I am looking forward to competing for the first time as a senior in the U.S. at Classics and Championships.

Inside: Howâ€™s your training going currently?

Gabby: Training is going great! I am working on confidence and consistency.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades?

Gabby: Yesâ€”youâ€™ll have wait and see to find out what they are. ðŸ™‚

Inside: What are you most looking forward to in NCAA?

Gabby: Competing with my Golden Bears teammates! [As] an elite [gymnast for] the past few years, my opportunities to compete with a team [are] not as frequent as I wish [they] could be.

Inside: What are some of the reasons you chose Cal-Berkeley?

Gabby: On my first visit to Cal, I just fell in love with the coaches and the campus. I felt a strong connection with both Justin [Howell] and Liz [Crandall-Howell] and could easily picture myself being a part of their team. I also love the vibe of the campus! It actually reminds me of some of my favorite parts of downtown Chicago. We live in the suburbs, and I always love going into the city. So the idea of going to college in more of a city setting is really exciting to me.

Inside: Whatâ€™s your favorite apparatus?

Gabby: My favorite event is bars.

Inside: When will your next competition be?

Gabby: My next competition is the U.S. Classic in Louisville.

Inside: Who are some of your role models in gymnastics?Â

Gabby: Some gymnasts that I look up to are Aly Raisman and Anna Li.

Inside: What are your long-term goals?

Gabby: Olympic Trials, Tokyo 2020, and then NCAA Championships.