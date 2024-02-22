Gabby Douglas Withdraws From Winter Cup

Inside Gymnastics is on the scene in Louisville to bring you you all of the action! Special thanks to Snowflake, American Gymnast, Dream Big, International Gymnastics Camp, Ozone, Spieth, and Mike’s Mats for making our coverage of Winter Cup possible.

Schedule + How to Watch

The full competition schedule for the weekend is listed below and all sessions will stream live on the official USA Gymnastics YouTube Channel. Live scoring is available on myusagym.com. All information about the 2024 Winter Cup, Nastia Liukin Cup and Elite Team Cup can be found on their respective websites.

Friday, Feb. 23

1:30 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 1

7:00 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Junior Women’s Competition Day 1

Saturday, Feb. 24

1:00 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Women’s Competition – All-around & events

6:30 p.m. ET – Elite Team Cup Team Competition; Junior Men Competition Day 1 – All-around

Sunday, Feb. 25

12:00 p.m. ET – Nastia Liukin Cup

5:30 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 2 – All-around & Event Finals & Junior Men’s Event Finals

What’s at Stake

The 2024 Winter Cup is a qualifying event to the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The Winter Cup will also culminate in the selection of the Men’s Senior National Team to be named following the two-day competition.

Roster Updated 2-15-24

2020 Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles withdraws due to injury.

Jordan Chiles has withdrawn from next week's Winter Cup.

Updated 2-12-24

Olympic Champion Suni Lee is now registered for the 2024 Winter Cup in Louisville!

Star-Studded Lineup Readies for 2024 Winter Cup

The field is set for the 2024 Winter Cup, scheduled for February 23 – 25 in Louisville, Kentucky, which promises to be an exhilarating competition of world class athletes!

The 2024 Winter Cup will serve as the first stop on U.S. athletes’ path to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. With the U.S. women fielding the most decorated group of athletes in history and the U.S. men coming off a historic team bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships, competition for the five Olympic spots one each team will be as fierce as ever.

This year’s Winter Cup is expected to feature many of the country’s top artistic athletes on the national stage including 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee (bars and beam only), 2020 Olympic alternate and 2023 Pan American Games All-Around Champion Kayla DiCello, 3-time NCAA Champion Trinity Thomas and 2023 World Championships medalists Skye Blakely, Paul Juda and Yul Moldauer, who will look to defend his 2023 Winter Cup All-Around title. Also making his return to Elite competition after sustaining a knee injury is early 2023 is 2022 World high bar champion Brody Malone.

Full Roster:

Men

Javier Alfonso, Miami, FL/University of Michigan

Michael Artlip, Bellaire, TX/Penn State

Fuzzy Benas, Richmond, TX/University of Oklahoma

Jeremy Bischoff, Santa Clarita, CA/Stanford University

Jaden Blank, Lakewood Ranch, FL/United States Military Academy

Landen Blixt, Fowlerville, MI/University of Michigan

Cameron Bock, Ann Arbor, MI/University of Michigan

Crew Bold, Delray Beach, FL/University of Michigan

Garrett Braunton, USAF Academy, CO/USAF

Taylor Burkhart, Stanford, CA/Stanford University

Solen Chiodi, Marquette, MI/Mini-Hops Gymnastics

J.R. Chou, Oakmont, PA/Stanford University

Taylor Christopulos, Layton, UT/University of Nebraska

Caden Clinton, Cypress, TX/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Matt Cormier, Milton, MA/Penn State

Tate Costa, Narragansett, RI/University of Illinois

Brandon Dang, San Jose, CA/University of Illinois

Alex Diab, Bradenton, FL/EVO Gymnastics

Isaiah Drake, Los Angeles, CA/US Naval Academy

Colin Flores, Mountain House, CA/University of Oklahoma

Jack Freeman, Palestine, TX/University of Oklahoma

Ian Gunther, Houston, TX/Stanford University

Dallas Hale, Frisco, TX/5280 Gymnastics

Patrick Hoopes, Lehi, UT/USAF

Evan Hymanson, Morganville, NJ/Stanford Boys Gymnastics

Paul Juda, Deerfield, IL/University of Michigan

Joshua Karnes, Erie, PA/Penn State

Jordan Kovach, Lombard, IL/Premier Gymnastics Academy

Toby Liang, Roswell, GA/University of Nebraska

Riley Loos, Folsom, CA/Stanford University

Brody Malone, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics

Connor McCool, Ocean City, NJ/University of Illinois

Yul Moldauer, Arvada, CO/5280 Gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics

Kameron Nelson, Columbus, OH/Ohio State Univ

Noah Newfeld, Plano, TX/University of California – Berkeley

Brandon Nguyen, Elk Grove, CA/Stanford University

Austin Padgett, Broken Arrow, OK/Pride Gymnastics Academy

Vahe Petrosyan, Van Nuys, CA/University of Illinois

Curran Phillips, Naperville, IL/EVO Gymnastics

Rithik Puri, Chicago, IL/University of Michigan

Ian Sandoval, Frisco, TX/EVO Gymnastics

Blake Sun, San Antonio, TX/Stanford University

Kai Uemura, Chicago, IL/Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics

Donnell Whittenburg, Milwaukee, WI/Salto Gymnastics Center

Shane Wiskus, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics

Ignacio Yockers, Tulsa, OK/University of Oklahoma

Senior Women

Skye Blakely, Frisco, TX/WOGA Gymnastics

Ly Bui, Swisher, IA/Great American Gymnastics Express

Dulcy Caylor, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre

Chloe Cho, Santa Clarita, CA/Gymnastics Olympica USA

Norah Christian, Bremerton, WA/Cascade Elite West

Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, PA/World Champions Centre

Kayla DiCello, Boyds, MD/Hill’s Gymnastics

Tatum Drusch, White Bear Lake, MN/Flips Gymnastics LLC

Reese Esponda, Missoula, MT/Roots Gymnastics

Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, PA/Prestige Gymnastics

Jayla Hang, Bellevue, WA/Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Madray Johnson, Dallas, TX/WOGA Gymnastics

Katelyn Jong, Allen, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics

Suni Lee, St. Paul, MN/Midwest Gymnastics Center

Myli Lew, Belmont, CA/San Mateo Gymnastics

Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, TX/WOGA Gymnastics

Evey Lowe, Blue Springs, MO/Great American Gymnastics Express

Nola Matthews, Gilroy, CA/Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Annalisa Milton, Lee’s Summit, MO/Great American Gymnastics Express

Malea Milton, Lee’s Summit, MO/Great American Gymnastics Express

Zoey Molomo, McKinney, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics

Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, MO/Great American Gymnastics Express

Brooke Pierson, Canby, OR/World Champions Centre

Michelle Pineda, Allen, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics

Hezly Rivera, Plano, TX/WOGA Gymnastics

Simone Rose, Sammamsih, WA/Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Lacie Saltzmann, Coppell, TX/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, MD/First State Gymnastics

Ashlee Sullivan, Richardson, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics

Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, CA/World Champions Centre

Trinity Thomas, Gainesville, FL/University of Florida Gymnastics

CaMarah Williams, Kansas City, MO/EDGE Gymnastics – Riverside

Kelise Woolford, Columbus, OH/Buckeye Gymnastics

Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, NE/Twin City Twisters

Alicia Zhou, San Antonio, TX/Love Gymnastics

Junior Women

Isabella Anzola, Statham, GA/Georgia Elite Gymnastics

Harlow Buddendeck, Rochester, NY/RGA

Charleigh Bullock, Spotsylvania, VA/Capital Gymnastics National Training Center

Lavi Crain, Blue Springs, MO/Great American Gymnastics Express

Ally Damelio, San Mateo, CA/San Mateo Gymnastics

Addy Fulcher, Gastonia, NC/Bull City Gymnastics

Daisy Lesperance, Fort Mill, SC/Bull City Gymnastics

Caroline Moreau, Keller, TX/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, TX/WOGA Gymnastics

Maliha Tressel, Eagan, MN/Twin City Twisters

Tyler Turner, San Jose, CA/Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Camie Westerman, Frederick, MD/Hill’s Gymnastics

Trinity Wood, Waldorf, MD/Capital Gymnastics National Training Center

The Schedule:

Schedule is subject to change

If You Go:

Tickets for the 2024 Winter Cup, Elite Team Cup and Nastia Liukin Cup are on sale now. Click here to purchase. All tickets are General Admission.

For More:

