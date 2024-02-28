Gabby Douglas Leaves WOGA

Breaking News: On Tuesday, February 27, Scott Bregman of Olympics.com broke the news that Gabby Douglas left WOGA just five months before the Olympic Games. See the full article here.

Gabby Douglas has left WOGA Gymnastics. Former coach Anna Liukin confirmed to me today that the three-time Olympic gold medallist left on Sunday. My breaking story: https://t.co/qW0MbB3vjy — Scott Bregman (@sbregman87) February 27, 2024

Inside Gymnastics has reached out to Douglas’ rep for a statement but has not received a response. Confidential sources have told us she is looking to remain in the Dallas area to continue training but we have yet to confirm. Douglas pulled out of Winter Cup last weekend in Louisville stating she tested positive for COVID-19.

Below was our take on Douglas’ road to the Games immediately following Winter Cup and our interview with her in January. More as the story develops.