28 Feb Gabby Douglas Leaves WOGA
Breaking News: On Tuesday, February 27, Scott Bregman of Olympics.com broke the news that Gabby Douglas left WOGA just five months before the Olympic Games. See the full article here.
Gabby Douglas has left WOGA Gymnastics.
Former coach Anna Liukin confirmed to me today that the three-time Olympic gold medallist left on Sunday.
Inside Gymnastics has reached out to Douglas’ rep for a statement but has not received a response. Confidential sources have told us she is looking to remain in the Dallas area to continue training but we have yet to confirm. Douglas pulled out of Winter Cup last weekend in Louisville stating she tested positive for COVID-19.
Gabby Douglas’ Return Isn’t a Matter of If, It’s When…
We visited with Gabby Douglas at WOGA in Plano, Texas on January 19 to catch up with her on her return to the sport and outlook for the year. Following a glimpse at her workout that day, we were able to chat with her extensively and can share that she looked sharp on bars and beam in particular, and very much in the zone in training. Her signature stylish lines and the textbook execution that helped propel her to the top of the sport are absolutely intact. And her outlook on the sport and her approach is as positive and optimistic as we’ve ever seen. Fans were giddy at the prospect of seeing her return at Winter Cup, but a positive COVID-19 diagnosis just before the event derailed her planned return – she was slated to compete vault, beam and floor in Louisville. She’ll have other opportunities to showcase her skills to the National Team staff and pave her path to Paris. The first could come in April at a national training camp and she’ll likely be in competition in May at the Core Hydration Classic.
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
