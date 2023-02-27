From Ukraine with Love, Part Two: Valeriy Goncharov

How did you and your wife, 2002 World medalist Iryna Yarotska, make your way from Ukraine to the U.S.?

We were looking for new opportunities. I had retired in 2010, and by that time Iryna was already retired and coaching at the national center. I was involved in some TV projects (Click Here!), and also the fitness industry, as well as doing some coaching for the national team.

We came to the U.S. with our oldest son, Mark, in 2015, first moving to Texas, where our younger son, Miron, was born.

We both worked at the Texas Academy of Acrobatics and Gymnastics for almost four and a half years, coaching mostly girls, though I had one small group of boys.

How did you end up coaching in the NCAA?

I was just a junior when the guys from [the Unified team] returned to Ukraine to start training.

I remember how excited we were to work out with these big guys, the gold medal stars— Korobchinsky, Misutin and Sharipov—when they first came to the national center, Koncha-Zaspa.

So, even though Rustam is a few years older than me, I knew him well, and when I first came to the U.S. he called me, and we’d talk sometimes, just to see how the other is doing.

One day he called me and said, ‘Listen, there is an open position in Oklahoma, and I think it’s a really good opportunity. It’s one of the best places I’ve worked. I’m going to text you a phone number and you should call Mark (Williams) right away.’

I thought, if Rustam thinks it’s a good opportunity, it must be. So, I called Mark and we had a good conversation. But I told him I no idea how any of it worked. I didn’t know what college gymnastics even was, what a scholarship is. Just no idea at all to expect.

Mark offered to have me come up for a visit to see what it’s all about. I came, and I saw the gym, I met the team, all the guys. I met Mark and Josh (Yee), and we talked a lot. But the thing that really convinced me was I walked in the gym, and just felt like, ‘Yes, this is my world.’

It smelled like gymnastics. Real gymnastics. I wasn’t looking for a new position—we’d just bought a house in Texas—but I’d missed that level of the sport more even than I thought. I didn’t tell Mark this right away, but from when I first walked into the gym, I knew I wanted to be a part of this, and I’ve been here since August of 2019.

So, you arrived just before COVID hit?

Yes, at first Iryna and the boys stayed in Texas, because we needed to sell our house. We finally sold it maybe one week before the pandemic shut everything down, so that was a little bit of a weird introduction.

I felt like we’d just got going, this new beginning in an interesting job. The season had just started and then, woosh, it finishes. That was disappointing to me, because I was seeing the build, the climb towards something we didn’t get to complete.

Then, the next year, we got to go to NCAAs and it was just a fantastic feeling. That environment during finals is crazy. It was almost like being at the Olympics, maybe even a little more emotional. It was definitely louder [laughs].