From Ukraine with Love, Part Two: Valeriy Goncharov
Olympic Gold Medalists Rustam Sharipov and Valeriy Goncharov on how they’re working to make men’s NCAA athletes better, while dealing with a homeland at war
In 2004, Valeriy Goncharov became Ukraine’s second-ever male gymnast to earn Olympic gold, capturing the top spot on parallel bars in Athens.
It would not be the last time Goncharov would follow in 1996 gold medalist Rustam Sharipov’s footsteps. (They also share a Ukrainian hometown, Kharkiv.)
Just 15 when the Soviet Union crumbled, Goncharov represented Ukraine at three Olympic Games (2000-08), winning seven Olympic, World and World Cup medals in a senior career that began at the 1997 World Championships and spanned more than a decade.
In part two of our special series focusing on Ukrainian champions and NCAA coaches Rustam Sharipov, head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes (Read Part One Here!), and Valeriy Goncharov, we talk to the Oklahoma assistant coach now in his fourth season with the Sooners.
How did you and your wife, 2002 World medalist Iryna Yarotska, make your way from Ukraine to the U.S.?
We were looking for new opportunities. I had retired in 2010, and by that time Iryna was already retired and coaching at the national center. I was involved in some TV projects (Click Here!), and also the fitness industry, as well as doing some coaching for the national team.
We came to the U.S. with our oldest son, Mark, in 2015, first moving to Texas, where our younger son, Miron, was born.
We both worked at the Texas Academy of Acrobatics and Gymnastics for almost four and a half years, coaching mostly girls, though I had one small group of boys.
How did you end up coaching in the NCAA?
I was just a junior when the guys from [the Unified team] returned to Ukraine to start training.
I remember how excited we were to work out with these big guys, the gold medal stars— Korobchinsky, Misutin and Sharipov—when they first came to the national center, Koncha-Zaspa.
So, even though Rustam is a few years older than me, I knew him well, and when I first came to the U.S. he called me, and we’d talk sometimes, just to see how the other is doing.
One day he called me and said, ‘Listen, there is an open position in Oklahoma, and I think it’s a really good opportunity. It’s one of the best places I’ve worked. I’m going to text you a phone number and you should call Mark (Williams) right away.’
I thought, if Rustam thinks it’s a good opportunity, it must be. So, I called Mark and we had a good conversation. But I told him I no idea how any of it worked. I didn’t know what college gymnastics even was, what a scholarship is. Just no idea at all to expect.
Mark offered to have me come up for a visit to see what it’s all about. I came, and I saw the gym, I met the team, all the guys. I met Mark and Josh (Yee), and we talked a lot. But the thing that really convinced me was I walked in the gym, and just felt like, ‘Yes, this is my world.’
It smelled like gymnastics. Real gymnastics. I wasn’t looking for a new position—we’d just bought a house in Texas—but I’d missed that level of the sport more even than I thought. I didn’t tell Mark this right away, but from when I first walked into the gym, I knew I wanted to be a part of this, and I’ve been here since August of 2019.
So, you arrived just before COVID hit?
Yes, at first Iryna and the boys stayed in Texas, because we needed to sell our house. We finally sold it maybe one week before the pandemic shut everything down, so that was a little bit of a weird introduction.
I felt like we’d just got going, this new beginning in an interesting job. The season had just started and then, woosh, it finishes. That was disappointing to me, because I was seeing the build, the climb towards something we didn’t get to complete.
Then, the next year, we got to go to NCAAs and it was just a fantastic feeling. That environment during finals is crazy. It was almost like being at the Olympics, maybe even a little more emotional. It was definitely louder [laughs].
What have you learned about collegiate gymnastics in your time as an NCAA coach?
In Ukraine we don’t have that strong student athletic movement. All sports schools are government-supported schools, so it’s a completely different system. In the United States, this college system really helps keep the sport moving in the right way.
This team at Oklahoma, and all the teams in the NCAA, remind me of my time on the National Team in Ukraine. Living together, training together, eating together, studying together. This is a very important bond, and I didn’t know it existed in the United States until I came to Oklahoma.
What the college programs are doing is keeping men’s gymnastics alive in the USA at a high level. Almost all the top gymnasts, the ones who compete internationally, went through college gymnastics, and I think it makes you better to have that team experience.
You still have a large contingent of family and friends in Ukraine, how difficult has that been this past year?
Every day it’s like half of me is here, and half of me is there, worrying about all the people I know, I care about. Nothing has really changed since the beginning, and things don’t seem to be getting better, unfortunately.
I’ve had the same routine every day for a year now. I wake up, call my friends, call my family, to know what’s going on. It is very difficult. I don’t see how it’s supposed to change, what the solutions are.
I have two brothers still there and they’re still safe, relatively—like all people in Ukraine. No one is fully safe now.
Iryna’s parents were here with us, but had to return when their visa expired, but we hope to bring them back soon. We are going through that process. Her sister, and my niece, are living with us, but her husband is still in Ukraine.
Do you feel, as a Ukrainian living abroad, that you need to do something to help?
I try to do my part. First of all, trying to help financially: our families, friends, friends’ families. We have people that call us for help, and we fundraise for what people need just to live right now.
Sometimes we have communication here, that people in Ukraine can’t access, and so we can coordinate. Iryna has done online gymnastics classes to raise money. We’re just trying to help as much as we possibly can.
Have you been surprised by how quickly bonds between Russian and Ukrainian athletes fractured?
I’m shocked by all of it. I grew up speaking Russian. I still speak Russian. I also speak Ukrainian. I have friends in Russia. I have friends in Ukraine. People who are friends, relatives, even brothers on both sides, now just broken apart.
I’m trying to read less on social media, even from people I know, because some people just have it absolutely the wrong way. You read some posts, and people are trying to divide, make claims without evidence. It’s hard to describe how it feels to see that, but it’s anger, and sadness, and everything.
The main thought in my head is, How did this happen at all? How did people get so divided? A big problem can start with such a little spark. It’s unbelievable.
Do you have any thoughts about the IOC saying it could be possible for Russian and Belarussian athletes could compete in the 2024 Olympics under a neutral flag?
You know, a recent case I just saw, Ukrainian and Russian soccer teams met by accident in Turkey, and it was a huge fight. A physical fight. Just because they saw each other in a hotel.
I think it’s difficult to imagine, in the situation we are in now, how we could compete together. How we could share the Olympic dream. I don’t know, maybe it could happen, but right now I have a lot of doubts.
I speak with people, gymnasts from Ukraine, to see how they’re doing. And they’re all in different places, different countries, doing the best they can, but it’s not the same. They’re not able to train, to work like they would want to. I know some of them are still competing, but it’s not the same thing at all.
You said things haven’t gotten any better, but has it gotten any easier to deal with over the past year?
Not easier, but it’s now just a part of your day, a part of your routine. Get up, look at the news, read what happened overnight. It’s every day.
And every day you read about something, some troubles, some bombing, in a town where people you care about live, and you call, make sure they’re safe. Of course, that’s not normal. It will never be normal.
People can get used to many things, but it’s not a normal process. I don’t know how it can happen, but it needs to end as soon as possible. I think that every day, too.
How hard has this been on you, on your family?
It is very hard.
I think there is, not guilt, but the feeling that we are happy we are here, that we can give some help to our relatives, to our friends. I’m grateful that we can bring some of our family here, that my kids are in a safe place. That’s one of the positive things I can look at, in a situation without many positives.
Listen, I know this is not the only bad thing going on in the world. All the time, we have war going on, in different parts of the planet. I think people are set up so that, even if you feel empathy, when it’s not you, it’s hard to really feel it. There are wars that go on 50-60 years, and we don’t think about it. I mean, maybe you see it sometime in the news, but when it’s not touching you, it’s removed. You think, ‘Oh, that’s sad,’ but then you move on. But when it comes to you, to your house, your country, it’s absolutely a different feeling. That’s something I know now, unfortunately.
I just hope that it will end soon. The amount of death, suffering already is unbelievable. It just can’t be like this.
Do you ever think about what your life would be like without gymnastics, where you’d be right now?
Without gymnastics at all? Listen it’s a very interesting question, and I have thought about it many times.
The guys from my childhood, the guys I knew in school, the ones who didn’t do sports? Many of them ended up not so good. They made a lot of wrong choices, or had bad things happen to them. I feel absolutely sure I could have the same fate, if not for gymnastics.
It’s something I’ve kind of tried to explain to the younger generation of athletes. I think gymnastics teaches you to make good choices, smart decisions. I think it creates a strong character.
I’m alive, happy and successful and I’m grateful to gymnastics for all of that. I’m grateful to all the coaches who didn’t let me make bad choices. There were many times when I was a kid that I wanted to quit, that it was just too hard, but my coaches always helped point me in the right direction and I’m so glad they did. I hope I can do the same thing for my athletes.
