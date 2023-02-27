Inside Gymnastics has you covered for the 2023 NCAA Season! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: Men’s NCAA Mondays in partnership with the CGA.
This week, we bring you our special series focusing on Ukrainian champions and NCAA coaches Rustam Sharipov, head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and Valeriy Goncharov, Oklahoma assistant coach now in his fourth season with the Sooners.
From Ukraine with Love, Part One: Rustam Sharipov
Olympic Gold Medalists Rustam Sharipov and Valeriy Goncharov on how they’re working to make men’s NCAA athletes better, while dealing with a homeland at war
A sovereign nation since the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine quickly became a gymnastics powerhouse. At the 1992 Olympics, Ukraine joined 11 other former Soviet republics, including Russia, to compete as the Unified Team, but athletes were able to represent their new nations in individual competition.
Since 1996, when it made its first Olympic appearance as a fully independent nation, Ukraine has won a total of 120 Olympic medals, second only to Russia among post-Soviet states, with gymnastics as Ukraine’s most successful sport in the summer Games.
A member of the gold-medal-winning Unified Team in 1992, Rustam Sharipov returned in 1996 to claim Ukraine’s first men’s gymnastics gold, with a parallel bars win in Atlanta, where the Ukrainian men’s team also claimed bronze.
Eight years later, Valeriy Goncharov, a part of Ukraine’s silver-medal-winning squad in 2000, followed in Sharipov’s footsteps, winning his own p-bar gold in Athens.
It wouldn’t be the last time Goncharov’s career mirrored Sharipov’s.
As the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine passes and the war rages on, Inside Gymnastics got a chance to talk to both champions for a very special, two-part NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Monday feature.
First up, Ohio State head coach Rustam Sharipov…
Can you walk us through your journey from Ukrainian athlete to NCAA coach?
After the ‘96 Olympic games, when I was here on an exhibition tour, I got an offer to stay in the U.S., but decided to still try to compete. I went in ‘97 to Australia, to try and get citizenship there for the 2000 Games, but that didn’t work out, so I came back to Ukraine. But the injury in my neck started to get worse, so I retired, officially, in 1999.
When you’re an athlete and getting results and medals, everyone cares about you, but as soon as you retire, you’re on your own. I pretty quickly realized being a businessman was not in my blood. I thought I better do what I know, so I started coaching in Ukraine.
My coach and I tried to recreate the sort of independent gymnastics club we’d seen overseas, but people who didn’t have any experience in the sport wanted to tell me how to coach, when to coach. That was kind of my last straw. I resigned in September 2000, and a week later I came to the U.S.
When people found out I was here, I started to get a few offers, and one of them was from Kevin Mazeika. He asked me to come to Houston and consult with him. I did that for a few months, then, in June 2001, I moved to Houston to start coaching with Kevin. At that time, he had boys on the senior and junior national team, and I was coaching there until 2005.
What drew you from club to NCAA gymnastics?
The main decision for me to go away from the private club to college came when I was at the 2004 Olympic selection camp. I knew there were politics in sports—I had seen that when I was a gymnast—but for some reason I’d felt like in the U.S. there was less. But at that camp I saw everything and was disappointed in the process. I felt like I just didn’t want to continue working with the people who were in charge at USA Gymnastics at that time.
In 2004, I almost accepted a job coaching girls in college, but I always believe things happen for a reason, and I stayed for one more year in Houston. In 2005, I was approached about several coaching jobs in the NCAA, including interviewing here at Ohio State. At the last second, I was offered a position at Oklahoma with Mark Williams. We were just getting ready to have our second child and my wife’s parents lived in Oklahoma, so it all made sense. I ended up spending six years with Mark and had a great time.
How did the head coaching job at Ohio State come about?
Mark is the one who encouraged me to apply when the position became available. I was very happy where I was, but I listened to him and tried. To my biggest surprise I got the interview, but my two competitors were both Olympians and Ohio State alumni, so I really felt I didn’t have a chance, but I took the trip and told the hiring committee my honest opinion about what I felt I could bring to the program.
Two weeks later I was at JO Nationals, on the floor working with my junior athletes, when I got the phone call that they wanted to offer me the head coaching job. I thought it was a prank, but it was for real. And now, I’ve been here in Columbus for almost 12 years, and hope to be here for many more.
You came to Ohio State with a plan on how you wanted to run a program of your own, how did you implement that, and what are you still hoping to accomplish?
I’m really, really happy where we are as a team now, in terms of the culture, and that’s a hard thing to build.
Kids have so many distractions now, their focus is split in so many directions, and they’re always afraid they’re going to miss something. It’s important to teach them to prioritize. Some things in life are forever, and some things, like gymnastics, are only a window, and it’s not easy to take advantage of that small time.
I think it took us three years, really, to get close to that vision of what I wanted to see. And it’s not just me, I’ve had Cas (Casimiro Suarez) with me for the whole time, Bob Gauthier for eight years, and now Jamie Henderson in his fourth season. I’m not doing this alone.
What we wanted was more discipline on the team. We wanted them to believe they can be better. When we started, there was a lot of doubt, a lot of questions. Then in 2016-2017, when we won the Big 10 title two years in a row, and were third and second at NCAAs, that’s when people started believing what we were asking them to do would pay off.
I learned a lot as an athlete and as an assistant coach at Oklahoma, but you can’t completely mimic the same culture, or use the same approach. You need to make a twist. When I first came here, there were guys that said, ‘We want to do what you did, to train like the Soviets.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’
First of all, it’s not necessary to do what we did—even most people I grew up with couldn’t handle it—but you can accomplish the same results, you just need to be consistent, self-disciplined.
I never promise anyone they’re going to win all the time; I just say, I’m going to do my best and you have to decide if you’re going to join me.
What do you think, specifically, about the way you trained, as an athlete in the Soviet system, does NOT need to be replicated?
First of all, the timing. You don’t have to spend 6-7 hours in the gym every day. In my time, gymnastics was our full-time job, but NCAA student-athletes have two jobs, student and athlete. Kids come in and are used to spending 4-5 hours at practice, but if you think about it, only maybe an hour, an hour-and-a-half, you’re actually working. So, I think you can shorten your practice to 3 hours, but increase intensity, take more turns, and still accomplish the same as you would in 5 hours.
Everybody is different, and you have to find what makes them tick, what buttons to push—and sometimes that’s impossible, sometimes an athlete doesn’t want to change, and that’s their choice. That’s the reality.
But what I’ve figured out is that it works best when the athletes lead the process. They’re doing the main job; we’re just directing them. When they set a goal and start initiating a program, everyone works harder, because the desire is not coming from me, it’s coming from them.
This team, especially the past two years, I like the way they’re leading. They have meetings every week and come up with ideas and of course we’re always talking, negotiating. I want them to steer the ship, as coaches we’re just guiding them when they get off course. When the ideas come from them, they own them.
Old school is the coach tells you, and you don’t ask questions, but this is a new generation, and I think they want to make their own decisions, and learn form their own mistakes, and while I don’t think reinventing the wheel is all that useful, I think giving athletes more autonomy is a good thing.
I’m not all about wins and losses, or just results. It’s a journey. It’s about learning through that process. I want them to be successful not just in athletics or school, but in the real world. Life is going to teach them much harsher lessons than gymnastics ever will. It can be hard as a coach to watch, but everyone has to learn in their own time. I hope I can help some kids be a better human being, and that’s my main goal. Yes, winning the Big 10 title or a National Championship is still a big goal, but that’s not all there is. If I help kids be better and prepare them for life, that’s my real job.
You became a U.S. citizen in 2008 and have lived in the United States for more than 20 years now, but you have family still living in Ukraine.
Yes, my parents are still there, my brother is still there, my nephew. I’m glad they are fine so far, but it’s hard every day, and I don’t think I’ll ever understand any of this.
Before the war, we were all competitive in the gym, sure, but after the competition we are normal human beings, we celebrated together. No one ever cared what country, what republic, you were from. But right now, the main thing athletes are, unfortunately, are pawns.
As a native Russian speaker who grew up in the Soviet Union, and has teammates and friends from all the former Soviet states, what’s it been like seeing that sentiment change so drastically, in such a short time?
I think that’s the most disturbing thing for me, the most painful to watch. Two close countries now fighting. I have relatives and friends in both countries and many others do, too.
I don’t think I’ll ever understand. For me to be here watching from the sidelines…Everyone has their own opinion, and you can’t tell them they’re right or you’re wrong, and I think politicians on both sides have their own agendas, but at the end of day who is suffering? It’s the regular people.
The IOC recently said they’d consider letting athletes from Belarus and Russia compete under a neutral flag in 2024. As a Ukrainian Olympian, what are your feelings about that?
When this war first began, I sort of agreed about keeping politics and sports separate, but then I saw Russian athletes start actively supporting the war, supplying stuff for the war, and creating young military kids who are going to ‘protect’ their country…That’s when I completely changed.
This idea that letting Russia and Belarus compete will help bring the war to an end? That’s, excuse me, B.S.
Gymnasts on the Russian team publicly gave drones to the Russian military to use against Ukraine. I understand that they’re technically a part of the army, I was too, but everybody has a choice.
The other thing that really bothers me is that the Russians, their life didn’t change. They have everything they need to prepare for competitions, while Ukraine athletes…Some are dying, and most don’t have a place to practice, no coach, no gym. But the IOC says they should compete on the same field? That’s not fair.
You don’t have to speak out about the war. I understand that it is complicated. But actively engaging in an ongoing war? That’s really, really sad to watch. People are showing their true colors—who they really are—and some of them really surprised me.
How important do you feel it is for you to speak out, to do what you can?
I’m not speaking out not as much as I maybe should, but my nature is that I’d rather show than talk. During the last year, I’ve tried to organize fundraisers and help the Ukrainian gymnasts and people. When everything started happening, a lot of people reached out and wanted to help those who got out. To help them find a place to live in Europe, jobs so they can stay. To send grips or medical supplies they need. I’d rather do that than just talking.
For me, it’s way too easy to talk, because I’m not there. I’m talking every day to my coach who is in Kharkiv, my parents who are close to Kharkiv, I hear from them the reality of the life they’re living now.
I’m trying to do my best. I will use my name in any way I can to help innocent people, but I’ll let other people decide if I’m doing enough or not.
People that know me, know who I am. When I see something wrong, I speak out. Sometimes that gets me in trouble, but I’m not going to stop doing what I think is the right thing.
As the war passes the one-year mark, does it still feel as painful as it did at the start? Does it ever get easier?
As time has gone, it does get a little bit easier. It’s true that you can get used to things you never thought you could. I talk to different people every day in Ukraine, as well as my family, because I think my family doesn’t tell me the full truth, because they don’t want me to be worried.
People ask why I haven’t brought them here, and it’s because they don’t want it. I can’t drag them here. I know people who are taking care of them, and I do my best to be calm, because that’s what they want, and I have to respect that.
If I were to bring my parents here, that might be the best for me, but would it be the best for them? There’s a language barrier, and all their friends are there. My dad is 75, but he is still playing soccer every day. They moved from Tajikistan, where I was born, to Ukraine, where my mother was born, to be near me, and then I left. That was already a big adjustment, especially for my dad.
I’ll talk to them and they’ll be like, ‘Oh it’s fine, just hearing the bombing a few times today.’ It has become normal. They’ve adjusted and it’s sad. It’s really, really sad.
I know it’s not really getting better, and a lot of people are getting hurt, dying. I’m glad the U.S. is helping, but continued war is not good for anyone.
I’m not saying Ukraine is perfect, but people dying doesn’t fix anything.
How have you talked to your team about what’s going on in Ukraine, and how have they reacted?
I’m talking to them like I’m talking to you now. Telling them what I know, what I’m feeling, and they’ve been so supportive.
The athletes, they’re doing a job, but they’re still trying to understand what I’m going through. Their parents are reaching out, asking me what they can do to help, contributing to fundraisers. The athletic department is checking in with me, asking me if there is anything else they can do.
I’m proud of what they’re doing, how they handled it when it all went sideways. I’ve never had any doubt they were behind me.
I wasn’t surprised, because these guys are a good group, but they’ve gone above and beyond.
When things happen in life, you depend on the people around you, and everyone has been so supportive. That part has been really good.
Do you ever think about what your life would be like without gymnastics, where you’d be right now?
Honestly, I would probably not be around. I think gymnastics saved my life so many times. It’s given me every opportunity I’ve had in my life. It allowed me to come to the U.S., to start over completely, and have a second chance.
I’ve been in the place where it could have gone another way, and I’m very, very grateful what this sport has given to me. I’m almost 52 years old now, and I’ve spent 46 of those years in this sport.
It’s been good and bad, and hard every day, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I wouldn’t. Even the down times are good, as long as you’re learning. Life gives you teaching moments, and sometimes they’re difficult, and there are moments I’m not proud of, but I think those moments made me a better person, a better human being. I’m glad I didn’t give up, and I think that’s because of the sport, and the people it’s brought into my life.
I got this job thanks to Joe Castiglione, Gene Smith, Mark Williams, and so many other people who believed in me, who spoke up for me.
The best advice I can give is: Don’t worry about the money, worry about the people. When this war happened, I made one post and so many people reached out and said, ‘What can we do?’ just like that.
I’m telling my student-athletes this every day. It’s about the relationships you have, so you need to build them, and cherish them. People can do more than money. People can do anything.
Competition photo via Ohio State Social Media
