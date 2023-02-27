From Ukraine with Love, Part One: Rustam Sharipov

Can you walk us through your journey from Ukrainian athlete to NCAA coach?

After the ‘96 Olympic games, when I was here on an exhibition tour, I got an offer to stay in the U.S., but decided to still try to compete. I went in ‘97 to Australia, to try and get citizenship there for the 2000 Games, but that didn’t work out, so I came back to Ukraine. But the injury in my neck started to get worse, so I retired, officially, in 1999.

When you’re an athlete and getting results and medals, everyone cares about you, but as soon as you retire, you’re on your own. I pretty quickly realized being a businessman was not in my blood. I thought I better do what I know, so I started coaching in Ukraine.

My coach and I tried to recreate the sort of independent gymnastics club we’d seen overseas, but people who didn’t have any experience in the sport wanted to tell me how to coach, when to coach. That was kind of my last straw. I resigned in September 2000, and a week later I came to the U.S.

When people found out I was here, I started to get a few offers, and one of them was from Kevin Mazeika. He asked me to come to Houston and consult with him. I did that for a few months, then, in June 2001, I moved to Houston to start coaching with Kevin. At that time, he had boys on the senior and junior national team, and I was coaching there until 2005.

What drew you from club to NCAA gymnastics?

The main decision for me to go away from the private club to college came when I was at the 2004 Olympic selection camp. I knew there were politics in sports—I had seen that when I was a gymnast—but for some reason I’d felt like in the U.S. there was less. But at that camp I saw everything and was disappointed in the process. I felt like I just didn’t want to continue working with the people who were in charge at USA Gymnastics at that time.

In 2004, I almost accepted a job coaching girls in college, but I always believe things happen for a reason, and I stayed for one more year in Houston. In 2005, I was approached about several coaching jobs in the NCAA, including interviewing here at Ohio State. At the last second, I was offered a position at Oklahoma with Mark Williams. We were just getting ready to have our second child and my wife’s parents lived in Oklahoma, so it all made sense. I ended up spending six years with Mark and had a great time.

How did the head coaching job at Ohio State come about?

Mark is the one who encouraged me to apply when the position became available. I was very happy where I was, but I listened to him and tried. To my biggest surprise I got the interview, but my two competitors were both Olympians and Ohio State alumni, so I really felt I didn’t have a chance, but I took the trip and told the hiring committee my honest opinion about what I felt I could bring to the program.

Two weeks later I was at JO Nationals, on the floor working with my junior athletes, when I got the phone call that they wanted to offer me the head coaching job. I thought it was a prank, but it was for real. And now, I’ve been here in Columbus for almost 12 years, and hope to be here for many more.

You came to Ohio State with a plan on how you wanted to run a program of your own, how did you implement that, and what are you still hoping to accomplish?

I’m really, really happy where we are as a team now, in terms of the culture, and that’s a hard thing to build.

Kids have so many distractions now, their focus is split in so many directions, and they’re always afraid they’re going to miss something. It’s important to teach them to prioritize. Some things in life are forever, and some things, like gymnastics, are only a window, and it’s not easy to take advantage of that small time.

I think it took us three years, really, to get close to that vision of what I wanted to see. And it’s not just me, I’ve had Cas (Casimiro Suarez) with me for the whole time, Bob Gauthier for eight years, and now Jamie Henderson in his fourth season. I’m not doing this alone.

What we wanted was more discipline on the team. We wanted them to believe they can be better. When we started, there was a lot of doubt, a lot of questions. Then in 2016-2017, when we won the Big 10 title two years in a row, and were third and second at NCAAs, that’s when people started believing what we were asking them to do would pay off.

I learned a lot as an athlete and as an assistant coach at Oklahoma, but you can’t completely mimic the same culture, or use the same approach. You need to make a twist. When I first came here, there were guys that said, ‘We want to do what you did, to train like the Soviets.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’

First of all, it’s not necessary to do what we did—even most people I grew up with couldn’t handle it—but you can accomplish the same results, you just need to be consistent, self-disciplined.

I never promise anyone they’re going to win all the time; I just say, I’m going to do my best and you have to decide if you’re going to join me.

What do you think, specifically, about the way you trained, as an athlete in the Soviet system, does NOT need to be replicated?

First of all, the timing. You don’t have to spend 6-7 hours in the gym every day. In my time, gymnastics was our full-time job, but NCAA student-athletes have two jobs, student and athlete. Kids come in and are used to spending 4-5 hours at practice, but if you think about it, only maybe an hour, an hour-and-a-half, you’re actually working. So, I think you can shorten your practice to 3 hours, but increase intensity, take more turns, and still accomplish the same as you would in 5 hours.

Everybody is different, and you have to find what makes them tick, what buttons to push—and sometimes that’s impossible, sometimes an athlete doesn’t want to change, and that’s their choice. That’s the reality.

But what I’ve figured out is that it works best when the athletes lead the process. They’re doing the main job; we’re just directing them. When they set a goal and start initiating a program, everyone works harder, because the desire is not coming from me, it’s coming from them.

This team, especially the past two years, I like the way they’re leading. They have meetings every week and come up with ideas and of course we’re always talking, negotiating. I want them to steer the ship, as coaches we’re just guiding them when they get off course. When the ideas come from them, they own them.

Old school is the coach tells you, and you don’t ask questions, but this is a new generation, and I think they want to make their own decisions, and learn form their own mistakes, and while I don’t think reinventing the wheel is all that useful, I think giving athletes more autonomy is a good thing.

I’m not all about wins and losses, or just results. It’s a journey. It’s about learning through that process. I want them to be successful not just in athletics or school, but in the real world. Life is going to teach them much harsher lessons than gymnastics ever will. It can be hard as a coach to watch, but everyone has to learn in their own time. I hope I can help some kids be a better human being, and that’s my main goal. Yes, winning the Big 10 title or a National Championship is still a big goal, but that’s not all there is. If I help kids be better and prepare them for life, that’s my real job.