MARCH/APRIL 2020
Our March/April issue spotlights an inside look at the Arkansas Razorbacks’ program and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber’s incredible journey to a head coaching position at the age of 23. We also feature Accountability in a Changing Culture, the second part of our conversation with Robert Andrews, M.A., as he addresses SafeSport and USA Gymnastics working to ensure the safety of the athletes. Plus! A spotlight on The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), Lieke Wevers feature, Camp Looks for 2020, the Inside Buzz and so much more!
JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2020
The February 2020 issue of Inside Gymnastics features our annual 50 Most Artistic list, Class of 2020! Gymnastics combines aesthetic beauty with awe-inspiring skills, undisputed power and mastery of control – we pay tribute to the athletes who best exemplify these special qualities and remind us all why gymnastics is the greatest sport in the world! Plus! Your 2020 Summer Camp Directory, Shannon Says with Shannon Miller, In the Know with John Roethlisberger and all the latest Inside Buzz!