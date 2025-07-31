Around the Globe

Following Winter Cup, Richard took on another ambitious feat. He broke the world record for the most backflips in a 24-hour period with a total of 1,111 backflips. He live-streamed breaking the world record and gave fans the opportunity to donate to “Frederickflips Foundation” a foundation that provides gymnastics equipment for underprivileged children in Africa. Of course such a daring challenge comes with risk of injury, but Richard’s motto this year is serving a bigger purpose.

“I could stay perfect and not do these other daring things, lock in just gymnastics and try to get some more medals,” Richard said. “Or, we could try to do things that get more eyes on the sport. This was for raising money to get equipment to kids in Uganda. I could do things that grow the sport that are bigger than just the Olympics every four years.”

Richard’s world record live stream helped raise 50,000 dollars for children in Uganda. After raising the funds, Richard visited the kids in Uganda. “I ended up hosting an event in Uganda,” Richard said. “Over 1000 people showed up in person. This happened two weeks after deciding to host it. Over 1000 people are coming in person.”

While in Africa, Richard got the chance to experience the kids’ training environment and help inspire them. He ultimately left feeling inspired by the children who love the sport despite not having the proper equipment.

“It was amazing to see it just shows it’s more than a sport,” Richard said. “Gymnastics is actually something much broader, bigger and more complicated, and you just respect it much stronger.”

Before Richard traveled to Africa, he also had the opportunity to train in both China and Japan alongside their national teams. He spent two weeks in each country and this time, it was Richard receiving new opportunities and experiences.

“I went to China and Japan to learn from people that have more opportunity, more resources in their sport of gymnastics, to have these training facilities that they have, that they dedicate their whole life to, and I got to see exactly what they’re doing that makes them so much better than the guys in the U.S.,” he said. “I take a lot from them. My whole training style is very different now, when I came back than it was before. I’m hoping that gets me to the next level, where I can be getting these gold medals on the world stage, Olympic stage.”

Richard witnessed the amount of hours both National teams train in a day and realized that he could also be safely training more. He was able to take in the strategy these teams have in order to train smarter and longer, and is applying these procedures to his own training.

“It’s kind of like a formula,” Richard said. “I’m back here doing the same training plan, and I believe and trust in it, because they did it. So even if one week is hard, my body’s really tired, I’m struggling. I know it’s possible, so I push through and I’m staying healthy, and it’s going to get me, hopefully, to that same moment.”