Frederick Richard Is Ready to Bring the Noise As Gold Over America Hits LA

First though, he’s on the road with the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour alongside an all-star cast including his Olympic teammates Brody Malone and Paul Juda. We spoke with Richard on day one of GOAT rehearsals to catch up on Paris, his impact on the sport so far, and what he’s looking forward to most on tour.

Let’s start with this mini-reunion! How was it getting back together with everyone after Paris to start rehearsals for Gold Over America?

It was a fun little reunion after we all got our little disconnect and breaks in different areas. So, it’s fun to come back and see how everybody’s doing and what they’ve been doing. We got right into it on day one of rehearsals – my body was sore by the end of it – but it’s fun! This is a whole different mind challenge, because in gymnastics, we’re always trying to learn new skills and put it together. But now, we’re learning new skills, but small skills and 100 of them in sequence! I think it’s very fun and it’s a good, healthy way to stay active and get back in shape before the season starts while having fun with the whole crew.

It was such a special memory for all of us there watching and covering Paris. So for you, having this time to reflect now on what you accomplished, how has it set in? And what impact is finally having that team Olympic medal going to make?

When we were going into the Olympics, for years, we always said, ‘you know, we want to bring more eyes to the sport. We want to show our program is building and it can be big and successful, too.’ After getting the medal, I feel like we hit that first checkpoint. People loved our story. I think whenever someone was watching the full meet start to finish, they never forgot about us, because they saw the teamwork, the sportsmanship and the energy we showed. They were so supportive of it, and they loved watching that. So, I feel like we got a lot of people loving our stories in the sport.

On this tour, I feel like all of us have that subconscious feeling to capitalize and keep pushing us forward, because we still have a long way to go. But it’s exciting because we’re in it finally. We’re not standing outside saying we wish something would happen to start it. It has started, and now we have to keep the ball rolling.

I took a minute yesterday to go back and watch the Team Final. When you all were going through the competition, did you sense that the medal was going to happen for you guys, or were you just laser-focused on the next routine, the next skill?

That’s the crazy thing. Of course, we’re focused on the next skill, the next thing, the next routine, but I could feel it… like, you can kind of just feel when everything is working out right, and everything is going to work out right, you know? You still have nerves, but you can just feel the next routine is going to be great, and the one after that is going to be great. It’s all going to come together. It almost felt bigger than us, like the universe was just pushing us that direction. And all we had to do is just trust it because our bodies knew how to do it and it’s kind of like we all were intertwined in the universe. It was helping us go through smoothly, enjoy the moment, because it’s going to all work out.

What does it feel like now to have the next generation, all of the younger kids looking at you and saying, ‘I want to be the next Frederick Richard’?

It’s still unreal, honestly. I’m just someone, of course, I’m a normal person, also, I was just obsessed with the sport, and now somehow I’ve reached the top and I have the power to actually help these kids and influence them and inspire them. So that part, I’m grateful for. When I decide I want to do something, when I actually do it, it has an impact. And that’s amazing. And it’s funny, when I was growing up, I’d see the pictures of the last Olympians that won medals, which was 16 years ago, and I’m like, ‘dang, I can’t imagine what it’s like to be on a team like that.’ And now, there’s gonna be that same picture with us five at gyms.

What was it like seeing your family after getting the team medal, and then also the reception coming home?

Seeing your family is great, and it’s fun, because they’ve seen the whole journey all the way from, obviously, birth, to everything behind the scenes. They really got the win, too. They’ve sacrificed a lot, and it’s fun to come back to them with the success and see the pride in their eyes and the tears and all of that. Coming back home is like a little fun party. It’s like the people that you haven’t seen or talked to in five years come out to see you. Like my first grade teacher, second grade teacher, third grade teacher – all the people that were a part of your life – and honestly who did say, ‘you’re gonna be an Olympian one day.’ They all came back. So that’s very funny to see them and think, ‘I know the last time you saw me in person was when I was 8-years-old, and now you’re looking at an Olympian.’