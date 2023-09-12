Per a press release from USA Gymnastics

Fort Worth to host 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Worth will be part of the run-up to the Paris Olympic Games when the city welcomes America’s top gymnasts as host of the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Set for May 30-June 2, 2024 at Dickies Arena, the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will determine national champions in men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics and will set the National Team lineups that will compete for Olympic berths at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics, to be held June 27-30 in Minneapolis.

The 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships mark the second straight Olympic year Fort Worth has hosted the event, having most recently hosted the 2021 national championships in the lead up to the Tokyo Olympic Games. As in 2021, Fort Worth will again host America’s best artistic gymnasts including returning Olympians, defending champions, and World champions.

“With the incredible success of the 2021 championships, we are excited to return to Fort Worth,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs officer Stefanie Korepin said. “The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will offer fans an early look at the athletes who ultimately will compete to make the 2024 Olympic team.”

More than 150 athletes and tens of thousands of fans are expected for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The Fort Worth Sports Commission anticipates $7.4 million in economic impact to the city.

“We truly value our partnership with USA Gymnastics and we couldn’t be more excited to host this prestigious championship and welcome the best gymnasts and fans in the country to experience all Fort Worth has to offer,” said Jason Sands, Executive Director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission.

Tickets for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will go on sale later this year.

About USA Gymnastics

Based in Indianapolis, USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, overseeing six disciplines: acrobatic, artistic, gymnastics for all, parkour, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling. A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Gymnastics Federation, the organization serves nearly 200,000 members, including athletes from the beginner to elite levels, parents, coaches, clubs and club owners, and supports the U.S. teams for the Olympic Games, World Championships, and other top-tier international events. USA Gymnastics is committed to delivering top-quality education, actively growing the sport across all levels and disciplines, and providing safe, positive and empowering experiences for all participants. For more on USA Gymnastics, visit www.usagym.org.

About the Fort Worth Sports Commission

The Fort Worth Sports Commission advances the city as an international sports destination. A division of Visit Fort Worth, the Sports Commission attracts youth, collegiate, and professional events that deliver economic impact and boost Fort Worth’s image. The Commission supports the development of and access to facilities that enhance the quality of life for all of Fort Worth. For more information, visit FortWorthSports.com and follow on Instagram @FortWorthSports and their Twitter account @FortWorthSports.