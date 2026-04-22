NCAA coaching updates continue!

Per Georgia Gymnastics:

ATHENS, Ga. – Former GymDog Megan Haught (née Dowlen) has been named an assistant coach on Head Coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi’s staff for the 2026-27 season.

“Joining the University of Georgia gymnastics staff under Cecile Canqueteau-Landi is a true full-circle moment for me,” Haught said. “As a former GymDog, returning to Athens feels like coming home. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return and pour back into a program that has given me so much. Georgia Gymnastics is built on a legacy of excellence, championship culture, and unwavering pride, while prioritizing the development of well-rounded student-athletes! I look forward to supporting Cecile as she leads this program to continued success. Go Dawgs!”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Megan again,” Canqueteau-Landi said. “Her love for Georgia gymnastics is undeniable, and I couldn’t imagine a better person to help build on our foundation. Her experience, knowledge, and personality will be an outstanding addition to this program.”

Haught returns to Athens following a one-year stint as an assistant at Denver University. The Pioneers finished the 2026 season 23rd nationally with a 196.383 NQS, finishing second at the Big 12 Championships and fourth in the NCAA Corvallis Regional. 2026 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Shyla Bhatia advanced to the NCAA National Championships on vault, scoring a 9.8125 in the individual event. The freshman finished 64th nationally on the event with a 9.860 NQS.

Haught was a member of the Georgia gymnastics program that won four NCAA National Championships from 2005-08 and added three more SEC titles. A 2007 All-American and NCAA event finalist on vault, she competed regularly on the event throughout her four years at UGA while also adding numerous appearances on the other three events, including twice in the all-around. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Georgia in 2008.

Haught’s coaching resume includes nine years at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Plano, Texas. During her time at WOGA, she worked with gymnasts from the compulsory levels all the way to the elite program and coached numerous state, regional, and national champions, including more than a dozen NCAA Division I gymnastics scholarship recipients. Additionally, she has served as a women’s gymnastics judge since 2023.

Prior to enrolling at Georgia, Haught competed at the senior elite level while training at WOGA from 1999-2004.

Haught and her husband have two sons.

For all the latest on the GymDogs, follow the team on Instagram (@UGAgymnastics), Twitter (@UGAGymnastics), and Facebook (Georgia Gymnastics).