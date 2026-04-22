22 Apr Georgia Updates! Former GymDog Megan Haught Joins Gymnastics Staff
NCAA coaching updates continue!
Per Georgia Gymnastics:
ATHENS, Ga. – Former GymDog Megan Haught (née Dowlen) has been named an assistant coach on Head Coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi’s staff for the 2026-27 season.
“Joining the University of Georgia gymnastics staff under Cecile Canqueteau-Landi is a true full-circle moment for me,” Haught said. “As a former GymDog, returning to Athens feels like coming home. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return and pour back into a program that has given me so much. Georgia Gymnastics is built on a legacy of excellence, championship culture, and unwavering pride, while prioritizing the development of well-rounded student-athletes! I look forward to supporting Cecile as she leads this program to continued success. Go Dawgs!”
“I’m thrilled to be working with Megan again,” Canqueteau-Landi said. “Her love for Georgia gymnastics is undeniable, and I couldn’t imagine a better person to help build on our foundation. Her experience, knowledge, and personality will be an outstanding addition to this program.”
Haught returns to Athens following a one-year stint as an assistant at Denver University. The Pioneers finished the 2026 season 23rd nationally with a 196.383 NQS, finishing second at the Big 12 Championships and fourth in the NCAA Corvallis Regional. 2026 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Shyla Bhatia advanced to the NCAA National Championships on vault, scoring a 9.8125 in the individual event. The freshman finished 64th nationally on the event with a 9.860 NQS.
Haught was a member of the Georgia gymnastics program that won four NCAA National Championships from 2005-08 and added three more SEC titles. A 2007 All-American and NCAA event finalist on vault, she competed regularly on the event throughout her four years at UGA while also adding numerous appearances on the other three events, including twice in the all-around. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Georgia in 2008.
Haught’s coaching resume includes nine years at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Plano, Texas. During her time at WOGA, she worked with gymnasts from the compulsory levels all the way to the elite program and coached numerous state, regional, and national champions, including more than a dozen NCAA Division I gymnastics scholarship recipients. Additionally, she has served as a women’s gymnastics judge since 2023.
Prior to enrolling at Georgia, Haught competed at the senior elite level while training at WOGA from 1999-2004.
Haught and her husband have two sons.
For all the latest on the GymDogs, follow the team on Instagram (@UGAgymnastics), Twitter (@UGAGymnastics), and Facebook (Georgia Gymnastics).
April 21:
Cécile Canqueteau-Landi has been named the head coach of the Georgia Gymnastics program, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks announced Tuesday.
Canqueteau-Landi has served as the co-head coach of Georgia Gymnastics for the last two seasons with Ryan Roberts. Roberts was announced as the new head coach of Auburn Gymnastics on Tuesday.
“We are thrilled to announce Cécile Canqueteau-Landi as the head coach of Georgia gymnastics,” Brooks said. “Cécile has done a tremendous job leading our program back to national prominence, and we are excited about the next chapter of Georgia gymnastics under her continued leadership. We are also so happy for Ryan Roberts, who is very deserving of this opportunity.”
In just two seasons, Canqueteau-Landi has brought Georgia back to the national stage. In 2026, the GymDogs made their first appearance in the National Semifinals in seven seasons. Georgia concluded the year No. 6 in the country. Five GymDogs garnered seven NCAA All-America honors at the National Championships, four earned WCGA Regular Season All-America awards, and nine GymDogs were named to the All-SEC Team.
Georgia completed the 2026 season with a 24-11 overall record and a 5-3 SEC record. Georgia’s SEC record finished tied for third in the league. The GymDogs finished with 18 wins against top-25 opponents and concluded the regular season with a 197.391 NQS, ranking sixth, its best national finish since 2014 and its best NQS since 2008 (197.400). Georgia also finished the regular season top 10 in all four events. Highlights of the season included topping the 198 mark at Elevate the Stage on March 8, beating No. 2 LSU at home on Jan. 16, and topping No. 4 Alabama on the road on March 13.
Georgia’s 197.2625 in the National Semifinal was the best team score posted by the GymDogs at the National Championships since scoring a 197.550 in the Super Six in 2014. Sixth place is Georgia’s best finish since 2016 (third in the semifinal round, sixth in the Super Six).
The Georgia GymDogs made tremendous improvements in her first season as co-head coach. The GymDogs recorded six consecutive meet totals of 197.000 or higher, achieving the sixth highest regular season meet score in program history against Oklahoma (197.975), the highest since the regular season of 2009. For the first time since 2019, the GymDogs secured a national seed in the NCAA Tournament, ranking tenth heading into regionals.
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