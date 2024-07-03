For Paul Juda, the Title of “Olympian” is Everything

By Megan Roth

The road to Paris has been nothing but easy for Paul Juda. In 2022, he hyperextended his knee at warm-ups for the U.S. Classic and in 2023, he had a “freak accident” on high bar that injured his ankle and resulted in him missing his senior season at the University of Michigan.

After working through his recovery, Juda not only made the 2023 World Championship team, but also helped Team USA win their team bronze medal, ending a 9-year team medal drought for the U.S. men. Individually, he made the vault and high bar finals.

10 months after his first Worlds, Juda walked into the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota looking to make his childhood dream a reality.

At Olympic Trials, Juda was one of just a few athletes to go 12 for 12 and his high placements on floor (2nd), pommel horse (3rd), vault (4th), and high bar (5th) solidified his position on the mathematical highest scoring using all four scores and the top three scores from U.S. Championships and Olympic Trials.

After having the meet of his life, Juda sat in a room alongside the other 19 competitors, hoping to hear his name called. “I wish I could say I was calm, cool, and collected,” Juda said. “I might have been that on the outside, but my heart was just pounding.”

At the selection for 2023 Worlds, Juda’s name was called last, but here, he heard the selection committee read his name first and as soon as he heard the first syllable of his name, the tears started flowing.

Those tears kept flowing as Juda was announced as the first member of the 2024 U.S. Men’s Olympic team to over 14,000 people in the Target Center and the millions of people watching the broadcast.