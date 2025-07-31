31 Jul For Immediate Release: Spieth to Present New “Empowerment Through Athletics” Series in Inside Gymnastics Magazine
For Immediate Release:
Inside Gymnastics is pleased to announce that Spieth will be the presenting sponsor for a new year-long series, Empowerment Through Athletics (ETA), showcasing athletes who are making their mark both on and off the competition floor. Athletes will be announced in the pages of Inside Gymnastics Magazine and then their profiles will appear on InsideGymnastics.com and on Inside Gymnastics and Spieth social media platforms.
“This acknowledgement is meant to celebrate the complete person beyond the athlete,” Spieth says. “Often, we see only athletic ability and forget the holistic attributes that drive the athlete to succeed in and out of the gym. Balancing mental, emotional, and physical health takes an elite approach. By highlighting individuals who strive for success in all aspects of their training, it will empower others to do the same.”
We are proud to kick off the first installment of the series by recognizing impact athlete Leanne Wong, who has made her mark on the competition floor on both the collegiate and Elite scenes, and has made an incredible difference off the competition floor through her community service work, all while serving as the CEO of Leanne Wong Bowtique and Leanne Wong Foundation!
“Since our founding, Inside Gymnastics magazine has always strived to recognize the incredible impact athletes make both on and off the competition floor,” said Christy Sandmaier, Vice President of Inside Gymnastics magazine. “This series is produced in that light and we’re so excited to partner with Spieth to showcase some incredible gymnastics doing absolutely amazing work. And to kick off the series with Leanne Wong, who has appeared on the cover of Inside Gymnastics magazine and has been featured in our 50 Most Artistic issue through the years, is perfectly fitting!”
Look for the feature on Leanne Wong this week on InsideGymnastics.com as part of our coverage of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and more on the series presented by Spieth in the pages of Inside Gymnastics Magazine.
Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
For More:
Heart of Gold, Kaylia Nemour Soaring Once Again
Kameron Nelson Targets 2025 Elite Season
Elle Mueller: “It was always Oklahoma for me.”
Wendy Hilliard Foundation To Host Annual Benefit June 11
Li Li Leung To Step Down At the End of 2025
Tiana Sumanasekera, Artist At Heart
Photo Gallery: 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Stars of the 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Eddie and Kevin Penev
Vanessa Atler Revisits Gymnastics Career In Upcoming Memoir
Florida Gator Skye Blakely Targets Elite Comeback
Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback
Women’s NCAA Championships Photo Gallery
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Lucky 7!!! Oklahoma Wins National Title
A Letter From Kathy Johnson Clarke
NCAA Judging – In The Know By John Roethlisberger
Fort Worth Loading – See Our Preview!
Leanne Wong Eyes National Title For the Gators
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Artistry In Motion, Aurelie Tran
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Betty Okino Developmental Lead for U.S women’s artistic program
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics for 3 Years and receive a free gift!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.