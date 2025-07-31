For Immediate Release: Spieth to Present New “Empowerment Through Athletics” Series in Inside Gymnastics Magazine

Posted at 10:32h in 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships, News & Features by
By Christy Sandmaier
Vice President & Co-Publisher

For Immediate Release:

Inside Gymnastics is pleased to announce that Spieth will be the presenting sponsor for a new year-long series, Empowerment Through Athletics (ETA), showcasing athletes who are making their mark both on and off the competition floor. Athletes will be announced in the pages of Inside Gymnastics Magazine and then their profiles will appear on InsideGymnastics.com and on Inside Gymnastics and Spieth social media platforms.

“This acknowledgement is meant to celebrate the complete person beyond the athlete,” Spieth says. “Often, we see only athletic ability and forget the holistic attributes that drive the athlete to succeed in and out of the gym. Balancing mental, emotional, and physical health takes an elite approach. By highlighting individuals who strive for success in all aspects of their training, it will empower others to do the same.”  

We are proud to kick off the first installment of the series by recognizing impact athlete Leanne Wong, who has made her mark on the competition floor on both the collegiate and Elite scenes, and has made an incredible difference off the competition floor through her community service work, all while serving as the CEO of Leanne Wong Bowtique and Leanne Wong Foundation!

“Since our founding, Inside Gymnastics magazine has always strived to recognize the incredible impact athletes make both on and off the competition floor,” said Christy Sandmaier, Vice President of Inside Gymnastics magazine. “This series is produced in that light and we’re so excited to partner with Spieth to showcase some incredible gymnastics doing absolutely amazing work. And to kick off the series with Leanne Wong, who has appeared on the cover of Inside Gymnastics magazine and has been featured in our 50 Most Artistic issue through the years, is perfectly fitting!”

Look for the feature on Leanne Wong this week on InsideGymnastics.com as part of our coverage of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and more on the series presented by Spieth in the pages of Inside Gymnastics Magazine.

For our All-Access 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Women’s Preview, Click Here!

Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics magazine.

