22 Jun QUATRO GYMNASTICS ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL APPAREL PARTNER OF THE FRENCH GYMNASTICS FEDERATION
Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with QUATRO.
PRESS RELEASE
QUATRO GYMNASTICS ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL APPAREL PARTNER OF THE FRENCH GYMNASTICS FEDERATION
Quatro Gymnastics, a premier global brand in competitive and training gymnastics wear, proudly announced its landmark partnership as the Official Partner of the French Gymnastics Federation (Fédération Française de Gymnastique). This strategic collaboration unites two organisations dedicated to excellence, innovation, and peak athletic performance on the world stage.
Under this new multi-year agreement, Quatro Gymnastics will supply athletes across various gymnastics disciplines with its premium, cutting-edge apparel. Engineered for both elite athletic performance and striking visual artistry, the custom-designed leotards and training wear will ensure French gymnasts look and feel their best as they train for and represent France in all upcoming international appearances.
The partnership kicks off immediately with an integrated multi-phase rollout. The campaign aims to elevate the profile of the French National Team through exclusive media days and the launch of an official replica leotard collection for the public. Ultimately, the partnership is designed to extend beyond elite competition, positively impacting and inspiring grassroots French gymnastics clubs nationwide.
“We are incredibly honoured to be named the Official Apparel Partner of the French Gymnastics Federation,” said Joanna Vazquez, Managing Director of Quatro Gymnastics. “The Federation embodies passion, grace, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, values that are woven into every single garment we design. We look forward to a dynamic collaboration that supports these world-class athletes and inspires the next generation of gymnasts across France.”
“We are very pleased to finalise this partnership with Quatro Gymnastics today. The brand has already been outfitting our French teams since the beginning of the year, and we have been working to formalise an agreement that reflects the quality of our collaboration. Over the months, we have appreciated their professionalism, their responsiveness, and the quality of the equipment provided to our gymnasts. This signing formalises a relationship built on trust, and we are convinced that it will help support our athletes toward their sporting goals under the best possible conditions,” said Dominique Mérieux, President of the FFGym.
Fans won’t have to wait long to see this collaboration in action on the competition floor: the French artistic gymnastics teams will debut their new premium Quatro attire on the European stage at the upcoming European Gymnastics Championships in Zagreb, Croatia. They will soon be followed by all the other disciplines.
About Quatro Gymnastics
Quatro Gymnastics is a leading international brand renowned for designing and manufacturing premium, high performance gymnastics apparel. Trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and clubs globally, Quatro combines innovative fabric technology with stunning, ergonomic designs to deliver comfort, confidence, and style to gymnasts of all levels.
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About the French Gymnastics Federation
The French Gymnastics Federation (Fédération Française de Gymnastique) is the national governing body for gymnastics in France. Responsible for the development, promotion, and regulation of disciplines including Artistic Gymnastics, Trampoline, Tumbling, Acrobatic Gymnastics, Aerobic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, and Parkour, the Federation manages the national teams representing France in European, World, and Olympic competitions.
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