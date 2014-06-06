For Immediate Release: FlipBiz and Inside Gymnastics Magazine Partner for Content Program

ATLANTA, Ga. – August 3, 2026 – FlipBiz, an all-in-one operating system built specifically for gymnastics clubs helping owners manage staff, training, communication, scheduling, and daily operations from one platform, and Inside Gymnastics magazine are pleased to announce a partnership program to provide enhanced benefits to FlipBiz users. Inside Gymnastics magazine will become the Official News Partner for FlipBiz, and within the platform, Inside Gymnastics magazine issues will now be available for complimentary viewing for gymnastics club owners, coaches, and industry professionals.

The news comes on the heels of FlipBiz announcing a partnership with USA Gymnastics in which every member club in the country will now have access to FlipBiz’s education platform. Beyond education, FlipBiz is rapidly expanding into a complete all-in-one gym management operating system for gymnastics clubs, including training, staff scheduling, time clock & timesheets, team communication, AI, and gym management tools. Inside Gymnastics becoming the Official Gymnastics News Partner is an exciting step in connecting gym owners with industry news, education, and innovation through one trusted relationship. Together, both companies are committed to helping gymnastics clubs grow stronger by combining industry-leading news coverage with modern technology and operational tools.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Inside Gymnastics, a brand that has been a trusted voice in our industry for years,” said Brent Gwinn, Founder and CEO of FlipBiz. “Our vision has always been to build the operating system for gymnastics clubs. Education was the foundation, but today’s owners need one place to train staff, communicate with teams, schedule employees, leverage AI, and stay connected to what’s happening across the industry. Partnering with Inside Gymnastics brings another important piece of that vision together.”

Since launching in 2002, Inside Gymnastics has worked to serve all members of the gymnastics community, from club owners and coaches to athletes, parents and fans alike,” said Loretta Wickins, Sales and Partnership Manager for Inside Gymnastics magazine. “In recent years, we’ve really expanded our content directed for the club industry segment, including the extension of our Industry Insider section, the expansion of our Coach’s Resource Guide, and a focus on providing expert voices that help club owners and coaches reach their full potential. We’re beyond excited to partner with FlipBiz to make the magazine and our content more widely available, and at the touch of a button, anytime and anywhere through the platform!”

Visit FlipBiz at Booth #829 during USA Gymnastics National Congress and attend Brent’s FlipBiz lectures to learn how to activate your free USAG FlipBiz Portal. He will be there to help clubs get set up, explore the platform, and see everything included through your USAG Member Club Benefit.For more on FlipBiz and to learn how to use the platform and its resources, visit FlipBizOnline.com today!