The top three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each qualifying session to the finals. The NCAA Championship finals, set for 6 p.m. ET on April 15 will determine team, all-around and individual event champions. This will be the ninth time the Championship is held at Penn State in the history of the event.

While No.2 Oklahoma can definitely challenge the Cardinal, look for the defending champs to continue their dynasty and capture their fourth consecutive title and ninth overall. With veteran Brody Malone presumably still out with injury and last year’s All-Around Champion Paul Juda sidelined as well, look for Stanford’s Asher Hong and Michigan’s Fred Richard to lead their teams and capture individual hardware.

2. Stanford Head Coach Thom Glielmi on his team:

What do you believe makes your team so strong and sets them apart year after year?

Our training environment. The team culture combined with our depth makes for an extraordinary training environment. That has resulted in our continued pushing for a spot on the podium. I can’t think of any other training environment (the OTC, private gym, universities) since I’ve been in the sport that has this many national team members and national team level gymnasts training together. Add to that, the culture is supportive, yet competitive within every practice. The guys help each other, push each other and embrace the challenges put to them.

It feels like what could turn into a dynasty in Men’s NCAA Gymnastics!