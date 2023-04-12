2023 Men’s NCAA Championships + A Look Back at our most popular 2023 Men’s NCAA Features!
1. Who to Watch
Friday, April 14th
- Session 1 | 1 p.m. ET : No. 1 Stanford, No. 4 Illinois, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 8 Air Force, No. 9 Navy and No. 12 Army.
- Session 2 | 5 p.m. ET: No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 10 California and No. 11 Springfield
Saturday, April 15th
- NCAA Championships | 6 p.m. ET
While we are all about team, the idea of a dynasty is more of a byproduct of the guys striving to piece together short term goals that lead to career goals. Yes, we want to keep pushing and striving to be our best, but I try to be realistic. Right now, I believe we have enough stallions in the stable to keep contending for the title for a few more years.
3. How to Watch: NCAA Live Schedule
Session 1 – Friday 1 p.m. Eastern time
Session 1 Floor: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4330
Session 1 Horizontal Bar: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4335
Session 1 Parallel Bars: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4334
Session 1 Pommel Horse: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4331
Session 1 Rings: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4332
Session 1 Vault: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4333
Session 2 – Friday 7 p.m. Eastern time
Session 2 Floor: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4336
Session 2 Horizontal Bar: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4341
Session 2 Parallel Bars: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4340
Session 2 Pommel Horse: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4337
Session 2 Rings: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4338
Session 2 Vault: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4339
Session 3 – Saturday 6 p.m. Eastern time
Session 3 Floor: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4342
Session 3 Horizontal Bar: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4347
Session 3 Parallel Bars: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4346
Session 3 Pommel Horse: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4343
Session 3 Rings: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4344
Session 3 Vault: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4345
Whip Around Coverage: https://www.ncaa.com/event/4348
4. For More from the College Men’s Gymnastics Association: NCAA Championship Preview
5. Last Time Out
Heading into the 2022 NCAA Championships, Stanford was the clear favorite with a roster of athletes that could legitimately fill an entire U.S. World Championships squad, led by 2020 Olympian and Nissen-Emery winner Brody Malone. On paper, the combined D-value of the team’s sets led all other squads – by several points. But early in the season, Stanford had been vulnerable, edged out by Oklahoma at the Rocky Mountain Open. With the 2022 Championships on OU’s home turf in Norman, the battle match-up was ever-so-intriguing!
Ultimately, driven by that incredibly powerful combination of depth of roster, difficulty of sets, and determination of mindset, the Stanford Cardinal ascended to the top of the podium. And they did it with an exclamation point – notching a whopping 423.628 team tally! They also produced individual NCAA champions in four different events en route.
Oklahoma gave it a valiant effort with crowd-pleasing sets on home turf and dogged determination of their own, claiming second (414.555) in what head coach Mark Williams said felt like a victory, given Stanford’s depth and the way the team battled back after some stumbles in the qualifying round. Sooner rising star Raydel Gamboa also claimed bronze in the All-Around with an electrifying performance that had Lloyd Noble Center on its feet throughout the night.
Michigan placed third (414.490) in the team competition and also earned major bragging rights in the All-Around, where the ever-polished Paul Juda prevailed with an awe-inspiring performance.
Nebraska, Ohio State and Illinois rounded out the final six and all showcased incredible team spirit throughout the event and, like all teams who made it to Norman, exemplified great drive and sportsmanship and delivered one high- flying set after another.
The victory for Stanford was the eighth NCAA title in program history, and the Cardinal became the first school to three-peat since Oklahoma’s four-year stretch from 2015-18. Stanford also won NCAA crowns in 2011, 2009, 1995, 1993 and 1992. Incredibly impressive was not only the victory, but the manner in which Stanford competed, leading from start to finish. Individually, Malone, the 2021 U.S. National All-Around Champion and 2021 World Bronze medalist on high bar, took that title on high bar and tied for the crown on pommel horse. He can now call himself a seven-time NCAA national champion. Also securing event titles for Stanford were Curran Phillips on parallel bars, Riley Loos on rings and Bryan Perla on floor. Whether it was in the level of difficulty, the manner of execution, Stanford once again raised the bar. And the 2022 NCAA National Championship trophy!
Photos by Jessica Frankl
A Look Back at our most popular features this season!
Donovan Hewitt Mission Possible
Taylor Christopulos Giving It His All
The Multi Talented Christian Marsh
Back from the Brink – William & Mary
Paul Juda – It Was All Worth It!
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our Feb 2023 issue autographed by Ellie Black for FREE! *While supplies last