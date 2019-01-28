Chellsie Memmel

One of our favorite comeback stories ever is that of USA’s Chellsie Memmel. A superstar at the 2005 World Championships, Memmel not only won the all-around gold ahead of future Olympic champ Nastia Liukin, but she also snagged medals on bars and beam as well. But at the 2006 World Championships, Memmel sustained an injury during the team final, where she fought hard to ensure a medal for the U.S. in an extremely competitive field. She helped to save the silver medal for her country, but unfortunately, Memmel spent the next year in a long recovery phase. By early 2008, the focus had shifted to Liukin and Shawn Johnson, but Memmel produced breathtaking performances in the lead-up to Beijing, including an unforgettable floor routine at the Olympic Trials that earned her a standing ovation from the crowd. Despite an ankle injury during the Olympics, she contributed an important uneven bars routine in the team final, and they ultimately won a silver medal.