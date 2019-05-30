ALEAH FINNEGAN

The stylish Aleah Finnegan of GAGE is the younger sister of our current cover star Sarah Finnegan, and she’s also made a notable name for herself over the past year. Aleah placed first with her team at the 2019 Gymnix International, where she also snagged a gold on vault and finished fifth in the all-around. She’s also leading the way for the next generation of artistry-infused routines on the U.S. elite stage, and we can’t wait to see her perform this summer! Check out her totally gorgeous floor routine from last year’s U.S. Championships: