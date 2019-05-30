by Anna Rose Johnson
With the 2019 U.S. Championships inching closer and closer, we’re taking a look at three top-notch first-year seniors who will be taking their careers to the next level this summer. All three of these talented athletes are current members of the U.S. National Team, and were also included on our list of the 50 Most Artistic—Class of 2019!
ALEAH FINNEGAN
The stylish Aleah Finnegan of GAGE is the younger sister of our current cover star Sarah Finnegan, and she’s also made a notable name for herself over the past year. Aleah placed first with her team at the 2019 Gymnix International, where she also snagged a gold on vault and finished fifth in the all-around. She’s also leading the way for the next generation of artistry-infused routines on the U.S. elite stage, and we can’t wait to see her perform this summer! Check out her totally gorgeous floor routine from last year’s U.S. Championships:
SUNISA LEE
A longtime junior standout, Sunisa Lee of Midwest Gymnastics Center is a wonderful example of the resurgence of classic elegance and clean execution we’ve been seeing lately. She’s especially accomplished on uneven bars, where her breathtaking releases (that *awesome* Nabieva!) are nothing short of spectacular. Lee is also very experienced on the international scene, having won an incredible four gold medals at the recent Jesolo Trophy—she finished first with her team, in the all-around, and on bars and floor! Don’t miss her high-flying bars routine from Jesolo:
LEANNE WONG
We can’t get enough of Leanne Wong’s fantastic gymnastics. A team gold medalist at the 2018 Junior Pan American Championships, Wong also trains at GAGE and is known for her solid performances, big skills, and attention to detail. She showcased remarkable routines on her way to winning the 2019 American Cup, securing plenty of attention and new fans in the process. Be sure to watch her beam routine from Greensboro, where she dismounts with a superb triple twist!
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com