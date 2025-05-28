“I really admire that young woman for how strong she was.” Vanessa Atler Revisits Her Gymnastics Journey In Upcoming Memoir

I’m sure you wrestle with going through that to get to where you are today. And I’m sure you’ve asked yourself those ‘what if?’ questions a million times to get to that point where, like you said, you allowed yourself to feel proud of what you did.

I’m not a person who thinks everything happens for a reason, but I am big on life lessons. I know for a fact that I would not be as strong as I am today because of it. I probably wouldn’t have met my husband. I wouldn’t have the children that I have today. I’m happy now, and I love where I’m at in my life, and I know I wouldn’t be that person. Who knows who I would have been if I would have made it? I definitely like who I am today.

During Olympic Trials, when NBC was zooming in on your face during the team announcement, and you didn’t make the team, what did you need most in that moment to help you? What could someone have said to you to make the moment possibly, and eventually the transition out of gymnastics, easier for you?

The major people would be the adults. I got more support from the athletes and hugs from them. I think the adults maybe felt guilty and tried to avoid me as much as possible.

There were a couple of hugs here and there, but they were very short and there were no words of encouragement. I needed my coaches, Valeri at the time, even Beth and Steve at the time. I think my parents didn’t know what to say, and obviously said, ‘I love you and it’s okay’ and stuff. But I guess it’s just hearing, ‘We’re proud of you, and you did everything that you could, and I’m so sorry that this happened.’

My first hug was from Jeanette Antolin, I think. And her not making the Olympics, too, she understood me and felt what I felt.

You just need adults. I think that was the hardest part was that they were all gone. I think maybe they just didn’t know what to say. And a lot of us do that. When we don’t know what to say, we just avoid it. It was a lot of moments of feeling alone.

When I talk to former athletes, one of the things they often mention is that they weren’t given the tools, or perhaps didn’t realize they had them, to transition out of the sport. Do you feel like if you had been given true support in that moment, the journey towards healing would have happened sooner for you?

The hard part is all of these experiences that we have are all different as far as what the Olympians go through, is different than what I went through, or the ones that didn’t make it. It’s hard to exactly know those tools, but I think the best thing is being present for them. We need to be here for these athletes, the ones that are not making it, and let them know that we do care about them, that we don’t just care about medals and making the team.

How much do you watch the Elites or NCAA competitions now?

Oh, all the time! It took me probably eight years, an eight-year gap from 2000 to 2008, and then I could watch a little bit of the Olympics. I heard Carly Patterson won, and then maybe I watched a little bit, but I wasn’t really into it. Of course, I knew Nastia (Liukin) when she was little, so I started watching her. I loved Shawn Johnson. I became a huge fan when I watched Aly Raisman. I’m more of a fan now than I ever have been.

I just love that you get to know these athletes way more than you used to be able to. I had that online diary. It was finally a way for people to really get to know you. Now, it’s so great because I get to watch Jordan Chiles, or whoever, do their TikTok, and it’s awesome because when they go out there and compete, you really feel a lot more connected to them.

I’ve always been a big fan of sports, in general, anyway. I can cry at the drop of a hat when someone’s winning something. I was the first person jumping up and down for Stephen (Nedoroscik) on pommel house. I was just so excited! That’s why I love sports so much. It really creates a lot of emotion when you feel connected with everybody cheering on a person.

Do you think the group of women you see competing now are overall, a healthier group than when you competed? Again, knowing everyone’s individual story and journey looks different, and we don’t see everything everyone goes through. We do see athletes speaking out more about their mental health than ever before… But I wanted to get your take on that.

Well, I think, like you said, I don’t really know all of the things. There are different things that come with NIL and being able to take money ahead of time. I have no idea what that feels like.

When the women were able to finally come out about Larry Nassar, it just opened up the doors for all of the athletes, really, to not be afraid anymore and that we have a lot of power. I think that was probably one of the biggest moments that changed gymnastics was those amazing athletes coming out and not being afraid to say something. I’m hoping that part really feels empowering and has helped them.

I also think there are a lot more eyes on them than ever before with social media, and that comes with a whole other set of pressures. You have to be so much more careful than before. This is when we’re teenagers and we make mistakes and we say things, and they’re getting judged a lot more than we ever did when we were in gymnastics.

I think there are a lot of good things that have grown from gymnastics. We have a lot more knowledgeable coaches about mental health. We know so much more about injuries. I love that, and I think that’s better. But when change happens, there’s also new stuff that goes on that we don’t understand. I’m sure we’ll hear about it later when they’re 40, about what they had to deal with. You have to speak up. It’s the only way we can change things. It doesn’t mean everything will be perfect and go away. There’s always going to be a new set of problems, but if we don’t talk about it, we can’t fix it. I encourage everybody. It’s not people complaining or being bitter. It’s just being aware so we can make changes for our younger athletes coming up.

I will say, I feel like if you look back at the early ’90s, nobody ever smiled, ever. There was no smiling or dancing. I do think our generation, or ‘96 and up, me, Jamie, and Elise Ray, and Kristin Maloney, we were just a little bit more open and able to be a little bit more goofy. I think it’s just gotten better with that. I’m happy to see them happy. The thing we have to remember is just because we see that, it doesn’t mean that’s how they’re feeling. And we all know that about social media. What we post isn’t exactly what’s going on.